Funeral details released for popular footballer Molly White who 'touched the heart of everyone you came in contact with' - 'you will never be replaced'

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly White - picture on St James Swift post

.A post on funeraltimes.com describes Molly as the 'beloved daughter of Stevie and Mary and adored sister of Stephen and the late Liam, much loved granddaughter of Jane.R.I.P'.

Her Requiem Mass will be held on August 19 in St Pauls Church at 1pm followed by burial in the City Cemetery.

The insertion adds: "'Deeply regretted by her entire family circle.'

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Molly's shock passing the football fraternity have joined forces to pay tribute to the west Belfast footballer.

Intermediate club side St James’ Swifts paid tribute to the women’s football star who “lit up the game whenever she played”.

In a statement, the club said: “It is with great sadness and a sense of immense loss that we announce the passing of our ladies football star Molly White.

"We are still trying to come to terms with this news. Our deepest condolences and thoughts go to Mollys family, friends circle and everyone in our ladies set up.

"Molly has been here from day one and stuck by us through the good and bad times. She lit up the game whenever she played and lit up any room when she entered.

"What a player and what a person. Rest in peace Molly, we love you.”

Molly also worked at Whites Tavern in Belfast city centre, with the bar also sharing their condolences on Facebook.

“We are devastated by the news of our Molly’s passing.

"She was at the heart of the Whites Tavern family and a great friend to us all.

"We are sending all our love and strength to Molly’s family & friends at this incredibly tough time.”

Tributes were also paid by the footballing community right across Northern Ireland.

A post from Northern Ireland Women's Football Association said: "On behalf of the Chairperson, the NIWFA Management Committee and our NIWFA referees, we would express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and team mates at St James Swifts on the news of the sad passing of NIWFA player Molly White.

"Molly was one of the real characters within the NIWFA constantly hitting the headlines with her goals and yet beyond that she remained a modest, big hearted young woman and a person very much loved by those who knew her.

"As a mark of respect to Molly’s passing all games in the NIWFA this week will be preceded by a minutes silence before kick off.

"You will be missed by all Molly."

This tribute was shared on pages including Bangor Ladies Football Club, Ballymena United F.C. Women & Academy and Donegal Celtic FC, Larne Football Club Women, Cliftoneville FC, Coleraine FC, Ballymacash Rangers and Linfield Ladies FC among others. .

Another post from Rocco’s Pizza & Treats said: "It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of Molly White. She was a true character who will be sadly missed. Our deepest condolences and thoughts go to Mollys family, friends circle. Rest in Peace Molly, we love you."

Northern Ireland Women's Football Association

A message posted online from a close friend of Molly White and fellow St James Swifts player reveals the deep love and respect held for her.

"My heart is so heavy. I’m finding it so hard to put it into words because you deserve a fitting tribute for the amazing, funny, loving, caring and thoughtful person you were. You were like a little sis to me and I’ll miss you more than words can say.

"I’ll miss your wand of a right foot scoring goals for fun. I’ll miss celebrating goals Ellen White style or with your trademark hands in the air. I’ll miss you introducing me to people as ‘your captain, your leader’ instead of by my name.

"I’ll miss you on my left side during team photos. I’ll miss you phoning your mummy after every game just so you could roll your eyes every time she shouted ‘beller beller.’ I’ll miss seeing your name on the team sheet. I’ll miss you infront of me as my out ball in a game. I’ll miss you racing against me during shuttles in training.

"I’ll miss being able to reminisce and laugh about us scaring you with the inflatable unicorn on holiday. I’ll miss your bubbly personality. I’ll miss your funny little phrases like ‘kemannn the bais.’ I‘ll miss your deep singing voice. I’ll miss your wee foot tap dance. I’ll miss your cheeky smile. I’ll miss your bear hugs. I’ll miss your random ‘love ya mate’ at moments you probably didn’t even know I needed the lift. I’ll miss your stupid husky laugh that right now I’d give anything to hear and the list could go on forever. But most of all, I’ll miss the opportunity to cheer you on in all the key moments you still had to live for.

"I’m so sorry you had to leave this cruel world at 21 because if love could’ve saved you, you’d have lived forever.

"Our Swift’s family will never be the same, you were always the life and soul of the changing room and the after parties and you will never be replaced. You had more talent in your baby toe than I do altogether and it was an honour to share the pitch with you for so many years.

"You touched the heart of everyone you came in contact with because you were one of a kind and I’m so blessed to have had you as a close friend. I’ll never forget you because I’ll always cherish our precious memories. I can only try to take comfort that you’re finally at peace with your big bro now but please continue to look over your poor mummy, daddy, little bro and all of your second family because we’re already so lost without you.