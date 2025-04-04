The new Symphony of Touch augmented massage is an immersive 60-minute treatment

​Galgorm, Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel and spa resort, has announced the launch of a revolutionary spa treatment, which combines therapeutic expertise with state-of-the-art wellness technology to deliver a unique motion-to-sound ‘augmented massage’ experience tailored to individual client needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first spa treatment of its kind in Europe, the new Symphony of Touch treatment blends advanced technology with the artistry of therapeutic touch, creating a deeply personalised experience that evolves in real-time with the movements of the therapist.

Built-in sensors within the therapy bed analyse the therapist’s movements and gestures, converting them into a live, dynamic soundscape - offering a seamless fusion of touch, sound, and relaxation that guides and enhances the treatment. The melodies and rhythms that are generated by the therapist’s movements create a bespoke, ever-changing musical interpretation and truly unique performance for each guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tara Moore, head of Spa Operations, Galgorm Collection, said: “The Symphony of Touch is unlike anything guests have encountered before - blending human energy with innovative technology to create an unparalleled sensory journey.

“We are thrilled to be the first spa resort in Europe to introduce this treatment, offering our guests a truly exceptional and immersive spa experience that will melt away their tensions, help them to escape the stresses of everyday life as they focus on the harmonies that surround them, and leave them feeling completely rejuvenated and at peace.”

In addition to the new augmented massage treatment, Galgorm also offers a pioneering Detox Therapy experience, which through advanced light and heat technologies works to recharge energy reserves, remove toxins and inflammation from within the body, boost metabolism and even lower stress levels. In 2024, it launched a non-invasive Sound & Soul Therapy treatment that combines natural vibrations and binaural sound to guide brainwaves into relaxation, meditation and focus.

The ground-breaking Symphony of Touch augmented massage is an immersive 60-minute treatment available now to guests staying at Galgorm. It is also available to day spa guests as part of the Symphony of Serenity day spa package, which includes access to Galgorm’s renowned Thermal Spa Village, a spa lunch, and a choice of prosecco or a soft drink.