Garda ombudsman probe into death of Northern Ireland woman Rebecca Browne

Rebecca Browne

Rebecca Browne, from Galliagh, Co Londonderry, was on a night out in Buncrana, Co Donegal, when she was hit by the Garda car early on a Sunday morning in May.

A solicitor for the family said GSOC initially launched an investigation into whether the actions of a Garda member may amount to breaches of discipline.

He said that after a review of evidence it was deemed more appropriate to re-designate the investigation.

Conor Moylan, of Madden & Finucane solicitors, said: “The family of Ms Browne have had concerns surrounding the tragedy from the outset and want the circumstances to be investigated rigorously.”

Rachel Lynn Smith, mother of Ms Browne, said: “We are pleased to hear that the investigation is being taken seriously by the Garda ombudsman.

“We are eager to find out what occurred on the night of Rebecca’s death. We miss our daughter dearly and can only hope that justice will be served.”

GSOC confirmed the matter is under investigation, pursuant to Section 98 of the Garda Siochana Act, 2005.