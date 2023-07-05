News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Garda ombudsman probe into death of Northern Ireland woman Rebecca Browne

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commmission (GSOC) is investigating whether an offence was committed by a member of An Garda Siochana when a 21-year-old woman was killed in a collision with a patrol car.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 5th Jul 2023, 22:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 22:41 BST
Rebecca BrowneRebecca Browne
Rebecca Browne

Rebecca Browne, from Galliagh, Co Londonderry, was on a night out in Buncrana, Co Donegal, when she was hit by the Garda car early on a Sunday morning in May.

A solicitor for the family said GSOC initially launched an investigation into whether the actions of a Garda member may amount to breaches of discipline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said that after a review of evidence it was deemed more appropriate to re-designate the investigation.

Conor Moylan, of Madden & Finucane solicitors, said: “The family of Ms Browne have had concerns surrounding the tragedy from the outset and want the circumstances to be investigated rigorously.”

Most Popular

Rachel Lynn Smith, mother of Ms Browne, said: “We are pleased to hear that the investigation is being taken seriously by the Garda ombudsman.

“We are eager to find out what occurred on the night of Rebecca’s death. We miss our daughter dearly and can only hope that justice will be served.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

GSOC confirmed the matter is under investigation, pursuant to Section 98 of the Garda Siochana Act, 2005.

That act provides for gardai to refer any matter to GSOC that appear to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Siochana may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

Related topics:Northern IrelandBuncrana