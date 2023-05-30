News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Gary’s running journey allows him to make life-saving kidney donation to sister and lose six stone

While many of the participants in next month’s Strabane Lifford Half Marathon would say their involvement in running has been life changing, for one local runner’s family the impact has even gone beyond that.
By Helen McGurk
Published 30th May 2023, 11:36 BST- 2 min read
Gary McDermott at 19.5 stone before he started runningGary McDermott at 19.5 stone before he started running
Gary McDermott at 19.5 stone before he started running

Since Gary McDermott, 54, and his wife Roisin first signed up for Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Couch to 5k programme in 2017 he has completed over 100 Parkruns and several half marathons. But it is the role running played in allowing him to successfully donate a kidney to his sister Michelle that has proved most significant.

Gary, who was born and raised in Manchester but now calls Strabane home, said: “My sister suffered from a cardiac complaint that runs in our family and underwent a heart transplant a number of years ago. The procedure was a success but the treatment was very harsh on Michelle’s kidneys and left her in need of a further transplant. An initial attempt had failed and when I went for testing I was found to be a good match but I weighed 19 and a half stone at the time and was told that the procedure could only go ahead if I got healthier and lost six stone.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary’s running journey began when he chanced upon the Couch to 5k programme on social media and, under the guidance of Council Fitness Coach Mark Connolly, he successfully trained for a St Patrick’s Day 5k in Strabane.

Gary McDermott with his sister Michelle to whom he donated a kidney after losing six stoneGary McDermott with his sister Michelle to whom he donated a kidney after losing six stone
Gary McDermott with his sister Michelle to whom he donated a kidney after losing six stone
Most Popular

“Mark was a brilliant coach, he has a wealth of experience in running and kept us motivated and advised throughout the process. I ended up doing a couple of 5k events and when I was furloughed during lockdown I committed to running every day to keep my mind and body active. My first half marathon was a virtual event for the Foyle Hospice in the first year of lockdown but my highlight to date was last year’s Strabane Lifford Half Marathon, it was great to be able to run on my own during lockdown but there’s no substitute for running in a large field and finishing in front of hundreds of people on the running track at Melvin.”

Gary had to stop running for around six weeks to recover from the kidney surgery in July of 2021 but his weight loss has allowed him to push on with his running goals and his sister is enjoying a new lease of life too with fully functioning organs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Michelle’s kidney function has been perfect and she’s in brilliant health, going on holidays and enjoying life again. I saw a quote recently that we have two lives and the second one starts when we realise we only have one! It’s fair to say running has changed my life and allowed me to save my sisters’ life.”

The 2023 Strabane Lifford Half Marathon starts at 9.30am on Sunday, June 11 at Meetinghouse Street and the route is the same as last year,

Registration is online at derrystrabane.com/slhm where there are details of the event, race route and training programmes

Related topics:StrabaneStrabane District CouncilDerry CityManchester