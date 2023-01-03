Scientists are hopeful more lives could be saved from pancreatic cancer

Now the team of scientists from the NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Centre and the University of Southampton hope to develop a screening programme with the aim of identifying cases early.

In the study published in the journal Gastroenterology, Dr Zaed Hamady and Dr William Tapper compared the genetic data of 1,042 people with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cancer (PDAC) – the most common form of pancreatic cancer – with 10,420 participants without cancer.

PDAC has the lowest survival rate of any cancer and, with no effective early diagnosis tools, it is usually detected at an advanced stage when it has spread around the body.

It is also linked to new-onset diabetes and symptoms can include weight loss and changes to bowel habits, with vague symptoms often presenting difficulties in identifying the cancer early.

Using data from the UK Biobank, a database of genetic and health information from 500,000 participants nationwide, the researchers looked for small variations in genes previously linked to the disease.

Dr Hamady, a consultant hepatobiliary, pancreatic and laparoscopic surgeon at University Hospital Southampton, said: “This study could change the way we diagnose people with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

