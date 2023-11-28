A Co Down grandmother, diagnosed with Parkinson’s 10 years ago, recently cycled 100km across the desert in Jordan to raise funds and awareness for the charity Cure Parkinson’s.

Kilkeel grandmother Maura Ward recently completed an epic cycle across the Jordan desert raising £12k for Cure Parkinson’s

Maura Ward, 74, from Kilkeel tackled the challenge on a tandem bicycle, which she rode with her son Johnny, and was supported by 20 other cycling fundraisers on the epic two-day journey starting in Petra and ending in Wadi Rum, in southern Jordan.

After returning home and recuperating for a couple of weeks, Maura reflected on her recent adventure.

“How am I feeling in the aftermath? Had you asked me this question a couple of weeks ago, my answer would probably have been unprintable. Now I have recovered, my behind feels part of my anatomy again, and, of course, Cure Parkinson’s have some more money, I feel a sense of satisfaction and achievement.”

Having taken part in skydives and marathons, Maura is no stranger to challenging herself physically, but she still had to train hard for the fundraiser. To prepare for the 100km bike ride through the desert Maura followed a strict training regime at her local gym, although admits it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

“I didn't start 2023 the way I would have liked fitness wise. I had struggled with arthritis quite considerably last year, culminating in a hip replacement just before Christmas, and I have to say it wasn't the best early preparation! However, I got properly stuck into it around Easter, with five or six gym sessions of at least an hour on the bike most weeks.”

A keen fundraiser and advocate for the Parkinson’s community, Maura previously raised funds for Cure Parkinson’s back in 2019 when she climbed Mount Fuji in Japan, and fundraised for fellow Parkinson’s research charity the Michael J Fox Foundation in 2021 when she ran part of the Serengeti Marathon in Tanzania.

Following her recent fundraising adventure – and raising an incredible £12k for Cure Parkinson’s along the way – Maura is as keen as ever to continue raising funds and awareness for Parkinson’s research:

“As long as I am able, I will continue to try to raise money for research into this awful condition. I will not stop because I need to know that I have done my best to ensure that if my children or grandchildren have the misfortune to receive a Parkinson's diagnosis, then there will be some way in which they can be cured, or at least have any progression arrested.”

Cure Parkinson’s said it is extremely grateful to Maura and the team for organising and taking part in this incredible cycling challenge to support our research.

Helen Matthews, ceo, said: “Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal. We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our incredible supporters – it’s as simple as that!”