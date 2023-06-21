The sudden death of Daniel Smyth, from Coleraine, who died whilst on holiday in Bulgaria has “sent shockwaves of heartbreak” throughout his family.

The 19-year-old died on Sunday and his family is now raising money to help bring him home.

So far their GoFundMe registers a total of £16,235 (raised of £5,000 target) as of 3.10pm today.

In a Gofundme message a family member wrote: “On Sunday 18th June 2023, Jema & Martin sadly and unexpectly lost their eldest son Daniel while on holidays in Bulgaria.

"Daniel’s death has sent shockwaves of heartbreak throughout our entire family and his circle of friends.

"Daniel had the most cheeky, infectious smile and was kind and loving to everyone he came in contact with.

"Our family will truly never be the same without him.

"He was destined for the greatest things in life and we want to bring him home and give him the biggest and best send off without any pressure on his grieving parents.

"The whole town has had the kindest words to say about Daniel and we couldn’t be more proud to know he was just a beautiful soul to everyone he ever met.

"We as a family will take comfort in your kind words for days and years to come while we process to loss of our Daniel Ganky Smyth.

"Forever 19❤️ Any left over donations after the repatriation and funeral will go towards a memorial, any left after this will be given back to the amazing Kevin Bell Trust charity helping bring him home❤️”.

Appeal organiser Ellen Devenney-Adams also wrote: “I can’t even begin to thank each and every one of you.

"The love, support and donations just flooded in.