Government stands firm over nurses pay as Health Secretary Steve Barclay there are no plans to look again at pay deal

Health Secretary Steve Barclay during a visit to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, as nurses at other hospitals in England, Wales and Northern Ireland take industrial action over pay. Picture date: Thursday December 15, 2022.

Number 10 and Health Secretary Steve Barclay stood firm on the issue of pay when questioned by reporters, despite some Tories calling for a rethink.

Thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are taking part in industrial action – involving around a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England, all trusts in Northern Ireland and all but one health board in Wales.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries will be lost in England due to the strike. Thousands more will be affected in Northern Ireland and Wales.

Downing Street rejected calls from the former head of the independent pay review body for a possible rethink of the pay award in light of soaring inflation.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly no plans to tell the independent body what to do.”

The idea of looking again at pay has been backed by several Tories, including Dr Dan Poulter, who told the Guardian that “inflation has significantly eroded real-terms pay since the review bodies made their recommendations earlier in the year” and the Government should “improve on the current offer on the table”.

Conservative MP Steve Brine also told the BBC’s World At One programme: “I think the way out is to protect the integrity of the process, go back and ask them to look again.

“Everyone needs to cool it and I think sending it back to the pay review body to have a look would be a sensible answer.”

Former Conservative Party chairman, Sir Jake Berry, also urged the Government to “improve its offer” on pay.

But Mr Barclay appeared to rule out any movement during a visit to London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Pressed on whether he is willing to discuss pay with the RCN, Mr Barclay said: “We’ve been clear that we have an independent process and that is the process we followed.”