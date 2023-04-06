The GP contractor at Kells and Connor Medical Practice, Ballymena had given notice to the Department of Health that they will be resigning their contract from April 30 and the department was not able to find a new contractor to take over the practice.

The department said all alternative options were fully exhausted.

They said patients will be allocated to other GP practices within the surrounding areas.

The GP practice will close at the end of the month

DUP Councillor William McCaughey, a former community pharmacy manager, said the outcome was “appalling”.

He added: “The GP dilemma is not an issue that has arisen overnight, but we see here the terrible consequences of neglecting this evident problem. This scenario has been brewing below the surface for several years and we now see a financially viable, 4000-plus patient health centre close, despite previous warnings as evidenced in Glenarm and Carnlough.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Robin Swann said: “Whenever the Dromore and Trillick GP Practice in County Tyrone was facing the scenario of patient dispersal during my time as Minister of Health, instead of allowing that to happen I instructed the Western Trust to take that contract on.