​Normal GP service in Northern Ireland will be “strained” this week after Friday's global IT outage caused a "considerable backlog", the British Medical Association has warned.

The trade union for doctors said GPs will have to deal with the backlog this coming week and that “patience” will be required for those ringing their GP.

A flawed update rolled out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike knocked many services offline around the world on Friday, causing flight and train cancellations and crippling some healthcare systems.

A fix was deployed for a bug in the update, which affected equipment running the Microsoft Windows operating system, as CrowdStrike's chief executive George Kurtz said it would take "some time" for systems to be fully restored.

A warning message on the NHS app displayed on a phone as widespread IT outages are affecting businesses and institutions around the globe.

Microsoft said CrowdStrike’s update affected 8.5 million Windows devices – less than 1% of all the corporation’s machines.

Across Northern Ireland, an estimated two-thirds of GP surgeries reported being unable to book appointments or access patient records as their EMIS system went down.

Speaking about the effects of the global IT outage on primary care, Dr Frances O’Hagan, chair of BMA’s Northern Ireland GP committee, said: “Tomorrow will be a particularly busy day for our GP surgeries as we deal with the aftermath of this outage.

“A key online system we rely upon to access and update patients’ clinical records went down, causing a considerable backlog of work that will now have to dealt with in this coming week.

“This will of course put considerable strain on general practice, however, staff will continue to provide care to the best of their ability. Whilst these systems return online, I would appeal to anyone accessing their GP to be patient while staff do their upmost to address this backlog of work.