GPs work to rule: 'Get around the table' call for Health Minister

Action could include limiting the number of patients a GP sees each day.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt needs to get back to the negotiating table and cut a deal to stop GPs going on work to rule action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Alliance’s health spokesperson, Nuala McAllister, who described moves from general practice doctors that could see them limit the amount of patients they say per day or refuse to complete paperwork backlogs as “unprecedented”.

“It is unfortunate we have reached the stage where GPs feel they have no choice but to take unprecedented collective action,” said the North Belfast MLA. “However, this move does not come as a surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“GPs have repeatedly made it clear the funding settlement from the Department of Health is not enough to fund a safe and sustainable service for patients. Despite this, the Health Minister has imposed the insufficient funding package.

GPs have voted for collective action as part of a contract dispute with the Department of Health.

“Despite making it clear than an additional £39 per patient was required to sustain GP services, the imposed package allocates just 50p. The reality is GPs cannot give what they do not have.

“I am once again urging the Health Minister to immediately get round the table with GPs and resolve this ongoing crisis, to help give GP practices the ability to see more patients. Otherwise, those who will suffer the most are the people of Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan expressed a similar view, arguing the minister needs to “work towards a swift resolution” with representatives of doctors and adding: “It’s time to reach an agreement and ensure patients get the care they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collective action voted for by GPs could see doctors limit the number of patients they see to a maximum of 25 every day, or stop “voluntary or unfunded” activities such as ordering a non-emergency ambulance for an outpatient and prescribing medication used in hospital tests.

They could also stop completing paperwork backlogs, or insist on referring patients to specialist care where appropriate.

Earlier this month, GPs voted to withdraw some non-funded services from NHS primary care, complaining that too few resources per patient are being allocated to General Practice.

The move passed overwhelmingly; 80% of Northern Ireland’s GP practice partners voted, of whom 98.7% were in favour of collective action.