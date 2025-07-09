Sinéad and Paddy Byrne from Camlough with baby Tiernan and their son Oisin

At their 20-week scan, Co Armagh parents, Sinéad and Paddy Byrne’s, world was turned upside down by a devastating diagnosis.

“Our worst fears came to light, ‘I can see a problem...’. Just like that, our world fell apart and we began a pregnancy journey no couple should ever face,” said Sinéad, from Camlough.

After countless appointments and scans, it was confirmed that their unborn son Tiernán had multiple multiple serious health issues affecting his brain, heart, and internal organs.

What began as an eagerly anticipated pregnancy quickly became a journey filled with uncertainty, fear, and heartbreak.

Tiernán Michael Byrne, who died 34 days after he was born

”We were told at 30 weeks that the pregnancy was becoming high risk, and planned a Caesaran section at 34 weeks and three days. We had been warned that they were unsure what would happen after they cut the cord, but hearing that cry was one of the best moments of our lives. Tiernán Michael Byrne was born, the most beautiful little boy, 6lb 12oz. We got to hold him, hear him and see him."

Sinéad added: “Tiernán proved to everyone that he was a fighter. He gave us moments and memories that will remain with us forever. One of the most unforgettable, being told that he had full hearing in his right ear, we were ecstatic. Meeting his big brother Oisín, having him christened surrounded by his family, taking him for a walk to the park in his pram, giving him a bubble bath, his feeds increasing, all daily tasks and moments that we take for granted as parents but were so special to have with him. Thirty-four days of sheer joy, but tears and pain that no mum or dad should feel."

Throughout this journey, the couple credits the neonatal staff at the Royal Belfast Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion.

“The nurses and doctors were incredible,” said Paddy. “Their support helped us through some of the darkest days.”

In addition, the care team at the children’s hospice played a vital role, providing comfort and dignity during Tiernán’s final days.

In gratitude and to honour their son’s memory, Sinéad and Paddy have committed to fundraising efforts to give back to these crucial services.

Their goal is to raise £10,000 to purchase an oxygen machine for the neonatal unit — a vital piece of life-saving equipment that will help many other babies and families. — and to make a donation to the children’s hospice, which relies heavily on public generosity.

To achieve this, the Byrne family will take part in two demanding endurance events this August:

On Saturday, August 9, Paddy, joined by friends, will take on the Mourne 7 Peaks Challenge — a grueling 18-mile trek covering seven peaks with an ascent of 8,400 feet.

The challenge is expected to take approximately 12 hours. More information can be found. Details are available at https://lvo.org.uk/mourne-seven-sevens-challenge-walk/

On Saturday, August 16, Sinéad, Paddy, and friends will participate in The Big Walk, a 12-hour endurance event at Stormont, walking from midday until midnight. Details are available at https://www.nihospice.org/get-involved/events-appeals/one-big-walk/

“Every donation matters, no matter how big or small, we need help to spread the word to try and hit such a huge target,” said Sinéad