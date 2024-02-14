Health chiefs fear a new outbreak of measles in Northern Ireland

​The Department of Health said there had been an alarming rise in measles cases across Europe, with a death reported in the Republic of Ireland last week.

Deputy chief medical officer Prof Lourda Geoghegan said that outbreaks of measles could occur unless more children are given the MMR vaccine in Northern Ireland.

She said: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is currently reporting an increase in measles cases in England, and sadly last week health authorities in Ireland reported the death of an adult from measles.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of measles in Northern Ireland since 2017, it is only a matter of time before the illness is reported here.”

She added: “It is important that everyone is aware that the most effective way to prevent measles is by maintaining a high uptake of two doses of the MMR vaccine.

“It is essential that our uptake of the full course (two doses) of the MMR vaccine in Northern Ireland is increased and we all act now to address the threat of measles.”

Latest figures show that in Northern Ireland around 89% of children had received their first dose of MMR vaccine at two years of age, and 85% had received their second dose of MMR at five years of age.

The WHO recommendation is uptake of 95% for two doses of MMR.

Ms Geoghegan added: “We forget, because we do not now see it regularly, that measles can cause children to become very sick and some who contract measles will suffer life-changing complications.

“We need to remember that measles can cause serious infection and illness in adults.

“Measles is spread through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact or direct contact with infected nose or throat secretions.

“We have launched an MMR catch-up campaign in recent weeks across Northern Ireland.

“Through this campaign we are offering MMR vaccination to those aged up to 25 years old who may not have been vaccinated at all or who are only partially vaccinated.”

Routinely, the MMR vaccination first dose is offered when a child is one year old and the second when they are three years and four months old.