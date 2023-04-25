Ollie Montgomery, who is a huge Guardians of the Galaxy fan, met, Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña, famed for their roles as Star-Lord and Gamora in the world-renowned movie franchise on his recent trip to Disneyland Paris.

The Co Down teenager and his family met the pair as guests of honour at the European Gala Celebration for the third movie in the global blockbuster series - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The all-expenses paid trip was made possible by the generosity of The Walt Disney Company and Make-A-Wish, the charity which grants wishes for critically ill children.

On meeting the stars of the movie, Ollie said: “I couldn’t believe it when I got to meet Star Lord! It’s been the most amazing weekend I could have ever wished for.”

His mum Kate added: “Ollie absolutely loves Guardians of the Galaxy so this has been the most wonderful celebration for Ollie and his sister Poppy and has really helped us close the door on a truly horrid time for our family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were so excited on the build-up to his special wish, and to meet Hollywood stars was amazing and just unbelievably surreal. We can’t thank everyone enough for giving Ollie this most special couple of days.”

As part of the wish, Ollie and his family enjoyed a stay at 'Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel', park tickets for the family, a trip to the Marvel Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park before going to the European gala screening in the evening of the new film.

Ollie Montgomery (centre) from Banbridge, with his family, meets stars of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie, Zoe Saldaña and Chris Pratt.

As well as being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, over the last couple of years Ollie has had to deal with a severe case of e-coli and shingles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Phillips, Wishgranting Team Leader at Make-A-Wish UK, said: “There are over 63,000 children just like Ollie across the UK are living with a critical condition.

"We believe that all eligible children deserve the benefits a wish can provide as it can bring light and joy to children and their loved ones during the darkest of times and help create magical memories that last a lifetime.”

Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) and Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in an action scene from Guardians of the Galaxy.