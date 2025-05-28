Gut Wealth: the postbiotic supplement that’s been called ‘life-changing’ by reviewers. | Gut Wealth

IBS sufferers say their bloating and bowel issues eased within days of trying Gut Wealth – and first-time buyers can get 25% off this week.

IBS can ruin your day. One moment you’re fine, the next you’re doubled over or sprinting to the loo. But hundreds of people say their symptoms have eased dramatically since trying a liquid sachet from UK brand Gut Wealth – and right now, first-time buyers can get 25% off with free delivery until 31 May.

The citrus-flavoured supplement has built a quiet fanbase online, particularly among people with bloating, cramps and bowel urgency. You just tear the sachet open, drink it like a shot, and carry on. No mixing, no refrigeration, no nonsense.

One user, Rhiannon, said: “I’d spent years in pain. I couldn’t eat a meal without having to run to the toilet. After four days, I noticed a difference. After two weeks, the cramps stopped. I went from being stuck at home to actually going out again. It’s not an exaggeration – it changed my life.”

The Gut Wealth postbiotic is designed to be taken daily — just mix with water for a zesty boost to your gut health. | Gut Wealth

Gut Wealth contains seven digestion-supporting ingredients, including a postbiotic compound that helps regulate your gut without the faff of live cultures. Unlike probiotics, which try to seed good bacteria, postbiotics deliver the compounds your body needs directly – so they’re more stable, faster-acting and easier to absorb. It also includes 100% of your daily vitamins B1, B5, B6, B12, C and zinc.

More than 700 people have left reviews – and the average score is 4.7 stars. Some call it a “game changer”. Others say the improvement in bloating and urgency was quick and obvious. One shopper wrote: “I’m not cured – nothing has done that – but this is the first thing that’s actually made a real difference.” Another added: “I’ve had IBS for years. Since taking these, I’m less bloated, more regular, and not constantly anxious about where the nearest toilet is.”

The sachets are gluten-free, vegetarian, low in sugar and low FODMAP – so they suit a lot of sensitive guts. There’s no sweetener overload or fake vanilla flavour – just a sharp citrus tang and a simple routine.

Gut Wealth recently picked up the MedTech and HealthTech Start-Up of the Year award and has just launched in Ireland, where stock is expected to go quickly. If you’ve been stuck in an endless cycle of bloating, cramps and last-minute toilet dashes, this might be worth a shot.

