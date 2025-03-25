​The H5N1 strain of bird flu has the “potential to become a pandemic”, according to a director at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Pebody, director of epidemic and emerging infections at UKHSA, said while the virus is “not new” and the risk to the public remains low, its features have changed in recent years.

Speaking of new and emerging infections at the the agency's annual conference in Manchester yesterday, he said: “H5N1 has the potential to become a pandemic, a future pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And so that's why we're watching that so closely and managing it so closely.”

Dead black headed gulls at RSPB Belfast's Window On Wildlife reserve in Belfast Harbour in 2023. Photo: PA

It comes after a case of bird flu in sheep was confirmed for the first time on Monday.

Infection was detected in a single sheep in Yorkshire with repeat positive milk testing following routine surveillance of livestock where avian influenza H5N1 had been confirmed in captive birds.

At the time, Dr Meera Chand, emerging infection lead the UKHSA, said “current evidence suggests that the avian influenza viruses we're seeing circulating around the world do not spread easily to people” and “the risk of avian flu to the general public remains very low”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The virus was also detected in dairy cattle in a number of US states last spring.

Mr Pebody added: “H5N1 is not new. It's been around for quite a long while. It first popped up in the back in the 1990s, mid-1990s, but it's waxed and waned over the years.”