Halloween: Ulster Hospital plastic surgeon warns of devastating impact fireworks can have
Mr Alastair Brown, who has treated many of the most severe injuries caused by firework misuse over the years, said: “Each year we see a number of firework injuries presenting to the Plastic Surgery Service in the hospital.”
“Fireworks are not toys,” he stressed Mr Brown. “They can look fancy with their packaging, but they are dangerous explosives and should be handled as such. Even sparklers can cause significant injuries – they burn at very high temperatures. Clothes can catch fire leading to severe burns.”
A consultant for over 10 years with the Plastic Surgery Unit, Mr Brown said the majority of injuries he has treated are to the hands and facial region.
“Each year the people we see presenting have injuries that are life-changing. Firework injuries can cause severe scarring to areas such as the face or damage to the hands that affect how you work, socialise and live. Patients may need years of surgeries and treatment and often this can only partly correct the damage that has been caused. In the most extreme circumstances, injuries can be life-threatening and can even lead to blindness.”
Mr Brown added: “The majority of injuries caused by fireworks that we see are preventable and are caused by careless or inappropriate use. Never let your guard down when using fireworks – follow the instructions and the fireworks code. A moment’s carelessness can cause a lifetime of problems for you or for someone else.”