Sylvia Darragh, Natural Salt Therapy, Aghalee, and Geraldine Mullholland

For a full year she had constant recurring chest infections, one following the other that never really cleared.

The businesswoman, (58) from Aghalee, said: “I was working full time in payroll for a big construction company and having to go to meetings downing cough medicine to manage my symptoms. It was around then in early 2019 I heard a radio advert about Sea Breeze salt therapy in

Doagh.

Salt therapy can be used by all ages

“I made an appointment that Friday afternoon and didn’t know what to expect. I was sceptical but willing to try anything.

"I remember meeting two women one with two children and another who was pregnant. Both were chronic asthmatics. One of the women had to spend most of one of her pregnancies in hospital because her asthma was so bad until she discovered the complementary

treatment.

"Both swore by it and told me that they had both been practically medication free for the last two to three years.”

Sylvia attended three sessions in the first and second week, two the following two weeks, and eventually down to one session a week for four to five-weeks.

Within six weeks her unshakeable chest infection had cleared. She also noticed psoriasis spreading on her leg had cleared and her hair and nails had started to grow.

"I noticed all these differences and wished I’d known about it before.”

Backed by scientific research, Salt Therapy involves breathing in air infused with tiny particles of pharmaceutical grade salt to improve breathing. It is a complementary treatment supportive of traditional medicine for lung problems such as asthma, COPD, bronchitis, cough and other respiratory diseases. It boosts the immune system and improves lung function helping to build resilience to future viruses.

The treatment is carried out in salt rooms where it can also help with relaxation, skin conditions and allergies.

It works when fine particles of salt are inhaled, absorbing any excess moisture in the lungs that would cause irritation or infection, thinning mucus and making coughs more productive and less stressful for patients.

Halotherapy, or Salt Therapy comes from the Greek word ‘Halos’ which means salt.

Although there is a resurgence in Salt Cave spa treatments, the concept is not new. In the 12th century, the practice of visiting salt caves for therapeutic reasons was common in Eastern Europe.

In 1843, a Polish physician, Feliks Boczkowski noticed that salt miner workers did not experience respiratory issues or lung disease comparative to other miners.”

Sylvia said: “I could hardly believe the benefits. With my business head on I thought this needs to be looked into. I spent all summer researching it. I looked at who was making the technology for it in

different countries across Europe where the treatment is a lot more established.

"Then in August 2019, I found myself on a plane to Estonia visiting a company called Iiris Halogenerators.

“I was really impressed with their knowledge, commitment and standard of work. Since then, I have now established my own Salt Therapy business, Natural Salt Therapy in Aghalee as well as being the only distributor of Iiris Halogenerators in Ireland and the UK.”

She said: “Since Covid hit, I have noticed a big change in attitude. People are more aware of their respiratory health and are looking for alternatives to antibiotics and steroids. They want something

more natural.

“This winter has been very different. A perfect storm. I think it was down to schools coming back.

“Children, we call them Covid babies, had persistent coughs. There was a huge increase in respiratory illnesses such as RSV and Strep. RSV hit early at the end of summer. All these viruses came together

at the same time. In October I was running back-to-back sessions with sometimes 60 people a day coming for treatment.”

So deeply convinced of the potential of Salt Therapy, Sylvia has recently joined forces with four other similar, independent business throughout NI to form a new coalition, Salt Therapy NI.

She explained: “We have three core purposes. To drive public awareness and educate about the healing and restorative benefits of the complementary therapy in the treatment of respiratory, allergy and skin conditions.

“In addition, we are seeking an academic research partner to conduct new local research to build a persuasive case to health decision makers about its merits as a legitimate, beneficial treatment.”

Sylvia said: “We are not making claims that Salt Therapy cures illness but we witness on a daily basis, the relief and improvement people who come to us experience.

“I’ve a gentleman with the degenerative disease COPD, whose oxygen levels are now normal and has been told he won’t have to see his consultant for two years.

“Salt Therapy NI is not about profit. Each of us as business owners have experienced or witnessed first hand how it helps to improve the quality of peoples’ health and lives. We are here to help. It’s not about making money. We see it more as a public service. It has to be affordable and accessible to all.”