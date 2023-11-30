To mark the first birthday, Beaumont executive chair, Wendy Waddicor, visited a number of care homes across Northern Ireland

Beaumont Care Homes has celebrated its first year in Northern Ireland.

Launched in Autumn 2022, Beaumont now manages 29 care homes across Northern Ireland, providing support and care for more than 1,200 residents, including delivery of specialist services such as dementia, learning difficulties and enduring mental health.

Beaumont care is delivered by a team of 1,800 staff who all strive to ensure that the residents and homes are looked after to the highest standards.

To mark the first birthday, Beaumont executive chair, Wendy Waddicor, visited a number of care homes across Northern Ireland, including residents in Jordanstown Care Home.

She said: “It is important that we mark this milestone for Beaumont Care Homes, our first year in operation.

"Right across our 29 care homes, we aim to provide the highest level of care and support, and provide comfortable homes for each of our residents. It is our staff and our residents who really brighten each of the homes up, including here at Jordanstown Care Home.

Happy Birthday! Patricia Charlton and Kenneth Henderson, residents of Jordanstown Care Home in Whiteabbey, join Beaumont Care Homes’ executive chair Wendy Wadicor to toast Beaumont’s first year in Northern Ireland. Beaumont Care Homes was launched in autumn 2022 and manages 29 care homes across NI, which are home to 1265 residents

“So many of us are now living longer, and with that it is essential that we are able to provide comfortable homes, as well as a range of other support services and companionship. That’s what we are striving to do in Northern Ireland, in partnership with statutory and government agencies.”

Patricia Charlton and Kenneth Henderson are residents in Jordanstown Care home, and joined Wendy to mark Beaumont’s first year.