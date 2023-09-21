It’s believed nearly a million people live with dementia in the UK – and symptoms of the disease can often be spotted first by close family members

Livingstone, 78, who became the first mayor of London in May 2000, is being “well cared for by his family and friends” as he lives a “private life” in retirement, his family revealed in a statement.

Dr Tim Beanland, head of knowledge at Alzheimer’s Society, says: “Our thoughts are with Ken and his family – it’s really important that celebrities and people in the news come forward and talk about dementia, because it does help to bring it out of the shadows and encourages other people to get a diagnosis.”

It’s believed nearly a million people (944,000) live with dementia in the UK, with this figure expected to rise to 1.6 million by 2050.

But, how can you tell if you have symptoms of the disease, or just ‘normal’ forgetfulness and signs of getting older?

What is the difference between dementia and ‘normal’ ageing?

“If people are worried, they should see their doctor, because that’s the only way to know for sure,” advises Beanland.

The “difference between normal ageing and dementia is twofold”, he adds. “Dementia is caused by diseases of the brain, and the symptoms get in the way of daily living. Normal ageing is little annoying things, but dementia is really getting in the way of daily living.”

Here are some possible dementia symptoms to look out for…

1. Repeated questioning

Beanland says that if, for example, your partner tells you they’re going out in the evening but you forget what time they said they were coming back, that’s probably nothing to worry about. “But if you’ve got dementia, you probably won’t remember something somebody told you five or 10 minutes ago, and you might ask them with repeat questioning.

“For a family member it can be quite annoying – obviously it’s not the person with dementia’s fault, but they may ask you the same question over and over. That is suggestive of a problem which might be dementia and is the kind of thing I would go to the doctor about.”

2. Putting objects in strange places

It’s normal, for example, to forget where you put your mobile phone or keys. But when you have dementia, it’s common to put things in strange places, says Beanland. “You might put your house keys in your bathroom cabinet, for example. It’s a bit weird, but it’s the kind of thing people with dementia might do.”

3. Finding it hard to learn new things

Beanland explains: “If I got a new piece of tech or kit, it might take me a long tome to set it up, but I think I’d get there by following the instructions. But if you’ve got dementia, learning how to use a new appliance or device is really difficult.”

4. Struggling with daily life

If you’ve got dementia, your symptoms will mean you struggle with daily life, Beanland stresses.

“It’s that change from normal into these symptoms which get in the way of daily life, so you struggle to have a conversation and to organise things, you struggle to remember where you’ve parked the car, things like that. These are not just annoyances, they can really affect your ability to get on and do things.”

Experiencing these symptoms doesn’t automatically mean dementia, but Beanland emphasises that it’s always best to get things checked.