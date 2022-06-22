Health Club teams up with NI firm to open CryoSpa

Located at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast, the CryoSpa unit is designed and manufactured by Dromore firm CET CryoSpa which supplies the brand to professional sports teams and elite sports facilities worldwide.

The facility will be used by Northern Ireland Ladies football team, health club members as well as the general public.

Outlining the process and benefits for athletes, Simon Millar, manager of Bodyscape Health Club, said: “The CryoSpa Sport offers optimum ice bath therapy and has proven to be an integral part of recovery strategy for many athletes, accelerating recovery, minimising fatigue, and lowering the risk of injury. Our CryoSpa unit will be used by visiting elite sports teams, such as the Northern Ireland Ladies football team, and will also be open to health club members and members of the public.

Colin Edgar, managing director of CET CryoSpa, Laura Rafferty & Ciara Watling of Northern Ireland Ladies and Simon Millar, manager of Bodyscape Health Club

“We have had strong interest already from a range of individuals, which demonstrates the interest in cold water therapy.”

Highlighting their committment to help athletes around the world, CET CryoSpa has already supplied many elite facilities, Colin Edgar, managing director explained: “We are delighted to be working with Bodyscape Health Club to provide this facility.

“CET CryoSpa are committed to producing state of the art post-exercise recovery ice baths.

“Sold worldwide, we are the number one choice for elite facilities such as Al Wakrah World Cup Stadium in Qatar, the US Military, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Manchester City FC, Fulham FC, Leeds United FC, Wembley Stadium, Wimbledon Tennis, alongside numerous Olympic training grounds.

“Custom built in-house, our focus is design and durability to offer the best recovery system for any athlete or team.”

Bodyscape Health Club is owned by Andras Hotels, which is Northern Ireland’s largest Hotel group.

They operate seven hotels in Belfast and have plans for further hotels in Belfast and Portrush.