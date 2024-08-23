Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Health Minister has defended a public consultation which could see the Causeway Coast Hospital lose its general emergency surgery service.

General emergency surgery in the NHS refers to urgent procedures for life-threatening conditions or severe injuries.

The Northern Health Trust is currently running a public consultation about the future of the service at the Causeway Coast Hospital in Coleraine.

It says it is the only trust in NI to offer the service on two sites - Causeway Hospital and Antrim Area Hospital.

However it says that demand in Antrim is twice as high as Coleraine and the current staffing does not meet departmental standards set in 2022.

The trust says it has not made any decision about removing emergency general surgery from Causeway Hospital.

Asked about the future of the service in Coleraine yesterday, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt defended the consultation and said he would make any final decision.

"The final decision on any service change will rest with me and my Department and I will not be pre-empting the outcome of this process," he said

He added: "I have been clear that some changes to hospital services in Northern Ireland are necessary, as every hospital cannot provide every service."

The Trust’s aim is to establish Causeway as "an elective hub for the entire North West region has the potential to further enhance its role".

His comments came after East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell called on the Northern Health Trust to spell out what additional services will be moving "to" the Causeway Hospital.

The DUP MP said, “On every occasion when there have been announcements of relocation of services, I and other political representatives in the North Coast area have called upon the Trust to spell out the future sustainability of the Causeway Hospital site. Each time I have called for an outline of the range of services that are going to be relocated 'TO' the Causeway site when it was announced that some services were to be moved away from it.