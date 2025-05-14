Health Minister Mike Nesbitt disappointed after GPs vote to reject surgery funding offer
The British Medical Association (BMA) said 99.6% of GPs who took part in a referendum over the last two weeks voted to reject the 2025/26 General Medical Services (GMS) contract offered by the department.
Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has expressed his disappointment in the vote.
Dr Frances O'Hagan, BMA NI GP committee chairwoman, urged the minister and the department to "come back to the negotiating table with a credible offer".
She said: "GPs in Northern Ireland do not think this offer is enough to stabilise or save general practice in NI.
"In our negotiations we asked the department for a credible financial investment in general practice, one that will help stabilise the service, keep GPs in post and stem the tide of contract hand-backs which means more practices in every town in Northern Ireland could be at risk of closing, but the department have not listened.
"What they have offered is an additional £1 million into core funding, a paltry additional 0.01% of the overall health budget.
"The £5 million offered for indemnity will not fully cover the costs GPs incur and which they propose to restrict to GP partners only, and a contribution to the increased national insurance costs may not be enough to cover the actual cost to GPs.
"I have written to the minister today to seek an urgent meeting with him so we can work together on a solution."
Mr Nesbitt said he met with BMA GP representatives on the 2025/26 contract and "underlined the budgetary realities that I currently face this year".
He added: "In short, there is a projected half billion pound-plus shortfall between available monies and financial requirements across health and social care services.
"Despite these challenges, a package of £9.5 million additional funding is on offer to GPs.
"While I am determined to invest in and expand primary care going forward, this package is at the absolute limit of what is achievable this year. The package remains on the table."