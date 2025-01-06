Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Health Minister will be quizzed by MLAs in an "emergency meeting" tomorrow due to what the Royal College of Nursing has described as one of the most difficult winters "ever seen" in hospital Emergency Departments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On New Year's Eve over 400 people who attended Northern Ireland Emergency Departments (EDs) had to endure a wait of more than 12 hours to be seen, according to figures released by Stormont Health Committee chair and deputy chair Liz Kimmins of Sinn Fein and Danny Donnelly of Alliance; Both had called for the urgent committee meeting Minister Mike Nesbitt, which is taking place today.

Commenting on the extreme pressures, Professor Rita Devlin, Executive Director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland, told the News Letter today: “The situation being experienced by both patients and staff in our emergency departments is one of the most difficult we have ever seen. Patients are waiting lengthy times for treatment and staff are struggling to meet demand. This is not a position, as nurses, that we want to be in, but the system has been running at breaking point for far too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A combination of a system that has been working well beyond capacity since the summer, alongside winter pressures and the rising level of flu means that our emergency departments are struggling to look after the number of elderly, vulnerable and really sick patients attending. A really concerning factor is that corridor care in our hospitals has become almost normalised which is completely unacceptable."

Health Minister Mike Nesbiit will be quizzed by MLAs in an "emergency meeting" due to what the Royal College of Nursing has described as one of the most difficult winters "ever seen" in hospital Emergency Departments.

In November the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) warned that Northern Ireland’s Winter Preparedness Plan was "too little, too late" to tackle the tough winter season ahead in EDs and flagged up the signs that this winter could be "the most difficult yet".

Responding to the Executive’s Winter Preparedness Plan 2024/25 in November, RCEM’s Vice President for Northern Ireland, Dr Russell McLaughlin said at the time: “There is little in this plan that will provide our members and patients in Northern Ireland any hope that this winter will be better for A&Es than the terrible winters we have experienced over the last few years – indeed, the signs are that this could be the most difficult yet."

He added: “We were disappointed at the lack of any meaningful actions that could improve staffing within our Emergency Departments, particularly in light of the recent RCEM workforce census that has highlighted significant workforce gaps."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the News Letter today, Dr Michael Perry, Vice Chair for The RCEM in Northern Ireland said Emergency Departments are “very difficult places to visit and work at the moment”.

He added: “We are feeling the effects of a rise in flu cases and a predictable increase in pressure over winter which has added to the challenges we were already facing. However, our A&Es have been under similar conditions for a very long time. We have very high numbers of patients waiting for beds in our EDs which means people are left waiting for hours in corridors and chairs.

“We know extremely long A&E stays are dangerous, undignified and disproportionately affect the most vulnerable in our society. We need urgent action from those in power to tackle the current crisis in our EDs and year-round, long-term planning to ensure that annual winter crises do not remain an inevitability.”

SDLP Opposition Health Spokesperson Colin McGrath said the whole Executive must take responsibility for the current crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We are in this position now because the Executive and the Health Minister did not heed warnings from those within our health service that we were facing the most difficult winter yet."

BBC Good Morning Ulster reported today that a significant added pressure on EDs around Northern Ireland is from patients who cannot get appointments with their GPs.

BMA NI Council Chair Alan Stout responded that the waiting times were partly caused by flu cases, for which some require hospital care, while many others are there for other reasons.

He told the News Letter today: "There are literally thousands of patients being seen in GP practices every single day including throughout the Christmas period either in regular surgeries or in out of hours. Patients who may feel it is taking too long to get through to their GP need to persevere, we are dealing with hundreds of phone calls every day and need to see or speak to the most urgent first. When appropriate we will send people to an ED for further assessment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Health Spokesperson Diane Dodds MLA questioned the progress made on discharging people from hospitals to make way for new patients.

"The numbers attending EDs don’t appear to be significantly higher than last year, but patients aren’t progressing through hospitals," she said.

"Last March when I uncovered that 628 patients fit to leave hospital were having their discharge delayed, I was told that Trusts would be performance managed on delayed discharges and an unscheduled care forum had been established to actively address the issues.