Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The capital funding enabled the surgery to create an additional GP consulting room, enhance staff facilities, and has provided the practice with adequate space to support the rollout of the Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) model in the future.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I was very pleased to join the team at Toome Surgery to officially mark the opening of their newly renovated premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Minister Robin Swann pictured at the opening of the newly renovated Toome Surgery with Dr Amanda Watterson and Dr Adrian Johnston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have no doubt that the practice’s 4,000 patients will greatly benefit from the newly enhanced facilities.

“My Department fully recognises the importance of providing capital investment for primary care premises, thereby supporting GPs to continue to provide high quality care to the local population, now and in the future.

“Since the launch of the Primary Care Infrastructure Development scheme in 2018/19, the Department has invested £33million capital in similar developments across Trust, GP and third party owned premises.”

Mr Swann added: “The reconfiguration works at Toome Surgery also paves the way for the practice to roll out the Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) model in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While it is clear that the MDT model has the ability to transform primary care as we know it, the pace at which we can move forward is dependent on the availability of the necessary recurrent funding. However this is something that I will continue to advocate for.”

The MDT model involves specialist staff such as physiotherapists, mental health and social workers working alongside GPs and practice staff and will mean patients can see different specialists within the GP practice, reducing the need for referrals and appointments elsewhere.

Minister Swann said: “I want to thank Drs Johnston and Watterson and the team at Toome Surgery for making this project such a success and for their tireless dedication to their patients.”

Dr Adrian Johnston, a GP in the practice, said: “We are delighted with the investment from the Department of Health and our landlords, Tidal.