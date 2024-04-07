Health Minister Robin Swann refuses meeting over Daisy Hill Hospital concerns

NMDDC had approved a motion in February seeking to meet UUP minister Robin Swann following his department’s approval of the Southern Trust’s decision to permanently remove the service from Daisy Hill.

However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has seen a Department of Health response to be shown to councillors on Monday which shows the minister has declined to meet a council delegation whilst backing the relocation of the surgery to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Swann’s letter reads: “You will recall a decision was made by the Southern Health and Care Trust that was then approved by the permanent secretary (Peter May) in line with Change and Withdrawal of Services Guidance (2023) utilising powers set out in the Executive Formation Act.

“This allows for approval of such a decision in the absence of ministerial direction and therefore the lack of a health minister is not grounds for review of this decision.”

General surgery was temporarily suspended from Daisy Hill in early 2022, with the Department of Health (DoH), permanent secretary Mr May recently confirming the permanent move to Craigavon, due to a shortage of general surgery consultants at Daisy Hill.

The council motion to meet with Mr Swann to scrutinise the hospital measure came about following the reinstatement of the assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swann’s letter adds: “Whilst I fully understand many of the concerns that have been raised, ultimately patient safety will always have primacy in the decisions that the DoH has to make.

“The case for change has been proved that the reconfiguration at Craigavon Area Hospital is safe and provides a quality and sustainable service for all the people living in Newry and Mourne area.

“I believe that evidence of the safe and improved service was demonstrated during the consultation period. I can also assure you that the DoH continues to closely monitor the ongoing operation of service.”