Health minister tasks officials with learning “key lessons” from the troubled maternity hospital project

A sign outside the Royal Victoria Hospital complex

​The health minister has said that he tasked officials with learning “key lessons” from the troubled maternity hospital project and applying them to the new children’s hospital.

​Mike Nesbitt, who is also the UUP leader, said that it is “important to acknowledge” the problems there have been with the children’s hospital project.

In a statement announcing the pending work on the project, Mr Nesbitt said: “This is excellent news for children and parents across Northern Ireland, and for our dedicated health and social care professionals who deliver outstanding care to children and young people.

“Patients and staff deserve the very best facilities that we can provide and the new children’s hospital will be truly world class, a healthcare facility that we can all be proud of.

“While we celebrate the go-ahead for this prestigious new facility, it’s important to acknowledge that, in common with major children’s hospital developments in Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, this project has had a difficult history with significant delays and cost increases.

“I tasked departmental officials to identify the key lessons from the new maternity hospital project and ensure that they were applied ahead of the contract signing for the new children's hospital.

“It is essential that a range of improvements are secured to the management of this project.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Providing high quality care for our sick and seriously ill children is a priority for this executive.

"This is very welcome and long-awaited news for families across the north.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “It is imperative that we improve our healthcare services and drive down health waiting lists.

"That's why this executive has made this a priority and we will continue to work closely with the health minister on this important work.”

The contractor which has been appointed to work on the children’s hospital project is the Graham-BAM Healthcare Partnership.