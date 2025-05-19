Health: Nesbitt to implement GP contract already rejected by doctors

The minister has offered a package of £9.5 million in additional core funding for services for GPs

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has told the Northern Ireland Assembly he has decided to go ahead and implement a funding package for GP surgeries which has been rejected by doctors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Medical Association (BMA) previously said 99.6% of GPs who took part in a referendum voted to reject the 2025/26 General Medical Services (GMS) contract offered by the department.

Delivering a statement on Monday, Mr Nesbitt told MLAs: "There is nothing to be gained from further contract negotiations, which would only offer false hope that a better offer might be forthcoming. It will not.

"We are at the end point for this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have therefore taken the decision to go ahead and implement the contract on offer.

"I do so, mindful of the pressure GPs are facing in relation to national insurance bills and the long-standing concerns about indemnity cover.

"I want the funding I have been able to earmark for these areas to be released and to provide immediate assistance.