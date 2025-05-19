Health: Nesbitt to implement GP contract already rejected by doctors

By The Newsroom
Published 19th May 2025, 13:41 BST
The minister has offered a package of £9.5 million in additional core funding for services for GPsplaceholder image
The minister has offered a package of £9.5 million in additional core funding for services for GPs
Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has told the Northern Ireland Assembly he has decided to go ahead and implement a funding package for GP surgeries which has been rejected by doctors.

The British Medical Association (BMA) previously said 99.6% of GPs who took part in a referendum voted to reject the 2025/26 General Medical Services (GMS) contract offered by the department.

Delivering a statement on Monday, Mr Nesbitt told MLAs: "There is nothing to be gained from further contract negotiations, which would only offer false hope that a better offer might be forthcoming. It will not.

"We are at the end point for this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have therefore taken the decision to go ahead and implement the contract on offer.

"I do so, mindful of the pressure GPs are facing in relation to national insurance bills and the long-standing concerns about indemnity cover.

"I want the funding I have been able to earmark for these areas to be released and to provide immediate assistance.

"Further delay will help no one."

Related topics:Mike NesbittMLAs
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice