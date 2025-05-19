Health: Nesbitt to implement GP contract already rejected by doctors
The British Medical Association (BMA) previously said 99.6% of GPs who took part in a referendum voted to reject the 2025/26 General Medical Services (GMS) contract offered by the department.
Delivering a statement on Monday, Mr Nesbitt told MLAs: "There is nothing to be gained from further contract negotiations, which would only offer false hope that a better offer might be forthcoming. It will not.
"We are at the end point for this year.
"I have therefore taken the decision to go ahead and implement the contract on offer.
"I do so, mindful of the pressure GPs are facing in relation to national insurance bills and the long-standing concerns about indemnity cover.
"I want the funding I have been able to earmark for these areas to be released and to provide immediate assistance.
"Further delay will help no one."