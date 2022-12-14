Health workers dispute already affecting patients: Action short of strike will continue until the end of this week

That is according to data supplied by Northern Ireland’s regional health Trusts, with the Western Trust area alone reporting a total of 625 postponed appointments and dozens of inpatient and daycase procedures put on hold.

This comes after the first strike by nurses, carers, cleaners and other health workers on Monday, when members of Nipsa, Unison and the GMB trade unions walked out in a dispute over pay, staffing levels and terms and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unison regional secretary Patricia McKeown told the News Letter industrial action short of strike will continue until the end of this week and then “pause” for Christmas, with a resumption of strike action likely in the new year.

Health sector workers from three of Northern Ireland's biggest unions are taking part in a strike on Monday, in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Tomorrow, more disruption is expected when members of the Royal College of Nursing take to the picket lines across Northern Ireland, England and Wales in the largest ever walkout in the history of the NHS.

The union is campaigning for a pay increase worth inflation plus 5%.

Advertisement Hide Ad