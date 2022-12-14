News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Health workers dispute already affecting patients: Action short of strike will continue until the end of this week

Thousands of patients have already missed out on hospital appointments, procedures and services due to industrial action, with nurses set to return to the picket lines in Northern Ireland tomorrow.

By Niall Deeney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

That is according to data supplied by Northern Ireland’s regional health Trusts, with the Western Trust area alone reporting a total of 625 postponed appointments and dozens of inpatient and daycase procedures put on hold.

This comes after the first strike by nurses, carers, cleaners and other health workers on Monday, when members of Nipsa, Unison and the GMB trade unions walked out in a dispute over pay, staffing levels and terms and conditions.

Hide Ad

Unison regional secretary Patricia McKeown told the News Letter industrial action short of strike will continue until the end of this week and then “pause” for Christmas, with a resumption of strike action likely in the new year.

Health sector workers from three of Northern Ireland's biggest unions are taking part in a strike on Monday, in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Most Popular

Tomorrow, more disruption is expected when members of the Royal College of Nursing take to the picket lines across Northern Ireland, England and Wales in the largest ever walkout in the history of the NHS.

The union is campaigning for a pay increase worth inflation plus 5%.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Department of Health in London said Health Secretary Steve Barclay would “continue to engage with the RCN as we move into the pay review process for next year and on non-pay related issues”.

Read More
Northern Ireland health strikes: Thousands miss out on appointments and procedur...
Health workersNorthern IrelandUNISONRoyal College of NursingWestern Trust