Heartbreaking tributes paid after death of Kim Lenaghan

Kim Lenaghan

As news of her death became known, hundreds of tributes were paid online.

Fellow broadcaster Kerry McLean said: "Deeply shocked and heartbroken to hear this today…..……I honestly can’t take it in…..she’ll be so, so missed. I’ll miss our early morning giggles and chat over a cup of tea, both in person and listening to her, a brilliant broadcaster, on the radio….my thoughts and prayers are with Andrew and the family …xx"

In another post, Paul Alexander Boyd said: "I am so shocked and saddened to hear that my friend the lovely Kim Lenaghan has passed away.

"I get together with Kim at least once every year when I am over in N Ireland working on the Christmas musical at the Lyric Theatre Belfast - she was a fabulous cook, and always brought a tray of homemade goodies for us to share (her gluten free recipes were amazing too).

"Each December I was a guest on her BBC Radio Ulster show - sometimes it was live very early on a Sunday morning or, as with last year, a cheeky pre-Christmas pre-record in the afternoon. I would choose my favourite tracks on a given theme, and Kim had a story for every song I picked. She was a true broadcasting professional.

"I will really miss Kim this year when I return to N Ireland for the show, and I know everyone in radio land will miss her weekly show and her calming voice on the airwaves on Christmas Day.

"Thinking of Andrew and the extended family at this time. RIP my lovely."

BBC correspondent Mark Simpson said: "Devastating news. Kim was a ray of sunshine. On air, off air and in the corridors of the BBC. She brightened all our lives. We’re going to miss her."

Columnist Alex Kane said: "Very sorry to hear that the Radio Ulster broadcaster Kim Lenaghan has died. I liked her very much."

Lyric Theatre Belfast added: "We are so saddened to hear of the death of our friend and long time supporter, Kim Lenaghan. Our thoughts are with her husband Andrew, her family, friends, colleagues and those who loved her at this difficult time."

Tara Mills added: "Shocked and very sad to hear that Kim Lenaghan has died. It’s hard to believe we will never again hear her infectious laugh or see her beaming smile in Broadcasting House. Condolences to her family."

Barra Best added: "So sorry to hear that @KimLenaghan has died. She always gave me a good laugh when we worked together. That curry recipe she gave me will be followed this evening. RIP, Kim."