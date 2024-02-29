The parents of Paul Russell from Dromore, who died in June 2020 , aged 23, have set up a social club for adults with learning and physical disabilities called The Pringle Club - named after Paul's favourite crisps.

Established in December, the club now has 20 members, 23 volunteers and meets once a month in Dromore’s Cathedral Hall.

Paul’s mum Jane explained: “The name of The Pringle Club came about because of Paul’s love of Pringles. It is a social venue for adults aged 18-plus with a learning or physical disability. There’s no age limit on it. We have members in their late 40s and 50s.

"It’s sort of like an adult youth club. We offer all the different activities that a youth club would have, such as arts and crafts, we have a hair and nail bar, we have football, we do baking. We also bring in outside agencies. Last month we brought in a guy with bongo drums, next month we’re having a movie night. In April we have a music teacher coming in to do music and karaoke. Hopefully, come September, we are going to increase the club to twice a month.”

Paul Russell's mother Jane has organised a number of fundraisers in memory of her late son, including a recipe book

The Pringle Club is funded by the Paul Russell Foundation, which the family set up after their beloved son’s death.

Jane said: “Paul was the most laid back, loving child and young man you could ever meet. His love for life and his smile was infectious. Paul loved everyone and everyone in our community loved Paul. His death took us all so unexpectedly. It was nothing related to his condition. We went in to wake him one morning and he had passed away in his sleep."

Jane added Paul’s death was a huge ordeal for his two older sisters, Suzanne and Christine.

“My daughters were so close to Paul. We used to joke that he had three mummies.”

His loss was also felt keenly across the whole community.

"As we walked the streets that day down to his funeral, the shops closed and people stood out on the footpath. The community has supported us from the day he was born and still continue to support us now to this day."

Jane said Paul had his disability from birth, but was “never hidden away”.

"Paul was out there from the day I brought him home from hospital. He was being introduced to the children on the street. When he came to the stage of being able to walk along outside, the children used to come over and put the football in front of his feet for him to kick it.”

Paul, who won the 2011 Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland UTV Young Persons Award, had a rare condition which causes fusion of the skull, hands, and feet bones. He required hundreds of hospital appointments and admissions, both locally and in London. But his physical challenges didn’t stop him from giving a television piano recital, rubbing shoulders with the famous and travelling the world.

In education he demonstrated “determination and a zest for life”, starting at Dromore Nursery School, and then continuing on to Carrick Primary School in Lurgan and Banbridge High School.

He was a passionate follower of Glenavon FC, known to players and fans alike, attending many home and away matches with his dad and sister Suzanne. He served as the team mascot on several occasions and was held in such regard that a number of players attended his 18th birthday party. He was also a keen Liverpool FC supporter.

Eight weeks after Paul’s death, his family and a large number of friends walked 60 miles in 30 days to raise £12,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, where Paul had all his surgeries,.

This was followed by a further £11,700 for Stepping Stones NI in Lisburn with various fundraisers and donations.

Then last November Jane published a cookbook year called ‘Russell Up a Recipe!’ which contains more than 130 recipes.

Jane said: “Anyone who knew Paul would know of his love for food. He enjoyed all types of food. Over the years Paul endured many surgeries and as soon as he came back to the hospital ward from theatre he was always asking for his dinner.

"Friends and professionals who travelled alongside Paul over the years were invited to submit a recipe and if they wished to dedicate it in memory of a loved one.”

Jane has also set up a bereavement support group.

“I discovered when Paul died that there was no support for grief, so I started my own bereavement support group called Lights in Dromore last April. Already there's upwards of 25 people attending it monthly. There is a great, great need (for it) – no one should be sent home from the doctors and just told to look up links on counselling – that doesn’t work.

“The bereavement group is really about supporting each other. Grief doesn't just disappear within months or a year. I have people in the group who are grieving the loss of a child 27 years later. Grief does not leave you, you learn to live with it – especially the loss of a child.”

The Paul Russell Foundation is running a fundraising event tonight –A Night of Music - in Bannville House Hotel, Banbridge. Tickets are available by messaging the Paul Russell Foundation Facebook page or pay at the door.

They are also organising a five- aside football tournament for teams of adults with learning disabilities on June 15 at Ferris Park.

Commenting on her fundraising work, Jane said: “Keeping busy is how I manage my grief. As long as I can, and am able to, I will keep Paul’s memory alive.”