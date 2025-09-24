Heartfelt GoFundMe appeal soars for tragic Oran Marron ‘who sadly left us far too soon at just 21-years-old' in Australia

By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:32 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 12:58 BST
There has been an outpouring of support for tragic Oran Marron ‘who sadly left us far too soon at just 21 years old on Sunday 21st September’ and ‘shocked our entire community’.

A GoFundMe started for the young man by Susan Deery a few days ago has already raised £70,000.

The description adjoining the appeal says: ‘Only six months ago, Oran left Crossmaglen and emigrated to Perth, Australia, full of hopes and dreams for his future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He was a much loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend whose kind heart, bright smile and caring nature touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

‘This GoFundMe is set up to reach out to our community for support in helping cover the costs of funeral arrangements and travel expenses to bring his family home with him.

‘No family should have to experience such tragedy, especially so far from home.

‘Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and will be received with the deepest gratitude’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It adds: ‘On behalf of Oran’s family, we thank you for your love, support and kindness as Oran's memory is honoured and he gets the farewell he deserves.

Oran Gofundme pageplaceholder image
Oran Gofundme page

‘Please note, any excess funds raised will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust along with the Meningitis Trust’.

Condolences was also posted online to Oran’s family from Crossmaglen Community Association who passed on their ‘deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Oran in Australia’.

‘Oran who was just starting out in life in Australia was taken far too soon’.

Related topics:AustraliaPerthCrossmaglen
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice