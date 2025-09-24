Heartfelt GoFundMe appeal soars for tragic Oran Marron ‘who sadly left us far too soon at just 21-years-old' in Australia

There has been an outpouring of support for tragic Oran Marron ‘who sadly left us far too soon at just 21 years old on Sunday 21st September’ and ‘shocked our entire community’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A GoFundMe started for the young man by Susan Deery a few days ago has already raised £70,000.

The description adjoining the appeal says: ‘Only six months ago, Oran left Crossmaglen and emigrated to Perth, Australia, full of hopes and dreams for his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He was a much loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend whose kind heart, bright smile and caring nature touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

‘This GoFundMe is set up to reach out to our community for support in helping cover the costs of funeral arrangements and travel expenses to bring his family home with him.

‘No family should have to experience such tragedy, especially so far from home.

‘Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and will be received with the deepest gratitude’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: ‘On behalf of Oran’s family, we thank you for your love, support and kindness as Oran's memory is honoured and he gets the farewell he deserves.

Oran Gofundme page

‘Please note, any excess funds raised will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust along with the Meningitis Trust’.

Condolences was also posted online to Oran’s family from Crossmaglen Community Association who passed on their ‘deepest condolences on the untimely passing of Oran in Australia’.