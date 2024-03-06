Here are 11 images of Junior doctors in Northern Ireland on the picket line for the first time in a dispute over pay

Today doctors are on picket lines at hospitals across Northern Ireland, during 24 hours of action.
1.
Strike action at The RVH this morning.Junior doctors in Northern Ireland are taking strike action for the first time in a dispute over pay. Photo: pacemaker
2.
Junior Doctors form a picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as they take part in a one day strike over pay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye Photo: presseye
3.
Strike action at The RVH this morning. Photo: pacemaker
4.
Junior Doctors form a picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as they take part in a one day strike over pay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye Photo: presseye
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.