Here are 11 images of Junior doctors in Northern Ireland on the picket line for the first time in a dispute over pay

Junior doctors in Northern Ireland are taking strike action for the first time over pay.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:08 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 14:17 GMT

Today doctors are on picket lines at hospitals across Northern Ireland, during 24 hours of action.

Strike action at The RVH this morning.Junior doctors in Northern Ireland are taking strike action for the first time in a dispute over pay.

1.

Strike action at The RVH this morning.Junior doctors in Northern Ireland are taking strike action for the first time in a dispute over pay. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Junior Doctors form a picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as they take part in a one day strike over pay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

2.

Junior Doctors form a picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as they take part in a one day strike over pay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Strike action at The RVH this morning.

3.

Strike action at The RVH this morning. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Junior Doctors form a picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as they take part in a one day strike over pay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

4.

Junior Doctors form a picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as they take part in a one day strike over pay. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.