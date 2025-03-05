Hidden Hearing audiologist, Paul O'Hara with Hidden Hearing ambassador, Lady Mary Peters.

In Northern Ireland, one in six people experience hearing loss—a figure that rises to 70 per cent for those over 70. Despite this, most people haven’t had their hearing checked since their school days.

Earlier this week on World Hearing Day (March 3), Hidden Hearing called on individuals to prioritise their hearing health and break the stigma surrounding hearing loss.

Lending her voice, and ears, to the campaign was Hidden Hearing ambassador, 1972 Olympic Champion Lady Mary Peters, who has first-hand experience with hearing loss and is eager to inspire others to take action.

Lady Peters, who lives in Northern Ireland, reached international acclaim upon winning the gold medal in the pentathlon at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich; however she believes that competing for almost 20 years had a direct impact on her hearing health due to close proximity to the starting gun.

Reflecting on her own experience, Lady Peters said: "It wasn’t until I realised I was struggling to hear the people around me that I decided to get my hearing checked; and I haven’t looked back since.

"Prioritising my hearing health has truly transformed my life. Many older people worry about being judged for wearing hearing aids, but for me, they’ve been a great advantage. I hope others will take action too and stop missing out on conversations with friends and family."

Encouraging individuals to recognise the importance of ear and hearing health, Hidden Hearing aims to inspire people to change behaviour to protect their hearing.

“Our hearing is invaluable; it connects us to our loved ones and the world around us,” said Tim Pringle, chief audiologist at Hidden Hearing.

“Many cases of hearing loss can be prevented with good hearing care habits. Simple steps, like lowering headphone volume, wearing ear protection in loud environments, and scheduling regular hearing tests, make a world of difference.

“Annual hearing check-ups are simple but essential, playing a crucial role in early prevention and long-term protection. By taking proactive steps today, you can preserve the sounds you love for years to come.”

With over 25 years of experience in Northern Ireland, Hidden Hearing operates a nationwide network of 13 clinics, offering 10,000 free hearing tests annually.

This March, to celebrate World Hearing Day, Hidden Hearing is also offering 20 per cent off all hearing aids purchased throughout the month.