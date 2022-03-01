Hiring surgeons for Daisy Hill hospital ‘to take some time’, Swann admits

The Minister was asked to outline the steps that he is taking to secure consultant general surgeons at the Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry by the DUP MLA William Irwin

Mr Swann said that while it is not his department’s responsibility to recruit staff, he said the trust had “advised that it is due to commence recruitment for four consultant surgeon posts with support for specialty interests”.

The Minister said the decision to axe emergency surgery was “unfortunate and disappointing” but insisted it had to be taken “in order to maintain safe services”.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He continued: “We cannot compromise on patient safety. It must always be our number-one priority. The operational decisions taken by the Southern Trust should be viewed in that context. It is a temporary change, and I expect that the Southern Trust will do all that it can to seek to recruit additional consultant general surgeons so that it might reinstate services as quickly as possible.

“I do recognise that that will be challenging and will likely take some time.”

The Minister added: “The trust has advised that it is due to commence recruitment for four consultant surgeon posts with support for specialty interests.

“Those posts will specify the need to work across all Southern Trust hospital sites, as the trust does not have permission from the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) to advertise for consultant surgeon posts with support for specialty roles for Daisy Hill Hospital alone.”