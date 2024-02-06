“I look forward to welcoming him back to public duties and Northern Ireland in due course.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim has praised King Charles III on his ‘willingness to share his diagnosis, and make it public’ following the monarch’s recent cancer news.

David W McCorkell KStJ, who has held the role since 2019, said his bravery shows ‘genuine compassion for the nation and warmth towards his people’, adding ‘others might feel encouraged to have their own health checks’.

Speaking on behalf of the local community, David W McCorkell KStJ, said: “I was deeply saddened to hear the news about His Majesty The King’s cancer diagnosis.

“On behalf of the people of County Antrim, I send him our best wishes for his treatment and we wish him a speedy and full recovery. I am sure that I speak for everyone when I say that His Majesty, and all his family, are in our thoughts and prayers.

“It is a testament to His Majesty and his selfless sense of service that he will continue conducting State Business remotely during this difficult time. Moreover, his willingness to share his diagnosis, and make it public, so that others might feel encouraged to have their own health checks, demonstrates his genuine compassion for the nation and warmth towards his people.