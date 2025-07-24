Holistic health gains momentum in Northern Ireland with over half now in favour of natural pain management

New survey shows 57% of people in Northern Ireland are choosing drug-free approaches to pain and wellness.

With approximately 28 million adults in the UK now living with chronic pain, new research released today to mark International Self Care Day suggests a growing number are turning away from pills and prescriptions towards natural, empowering alternatives.

According to a new national study commissioned by The Holistic Pain Clinic, more than half (57%) of Northern Ireland residents now favour natural or non-medication-based therapies for managing pain and enhancing their wellbeing.

The survey, commissioned to mark International Self-Care Day on July 24, also found that over two in five people (43%) are actively seeking out daily, practical tools such as breathwork, nutrition, and nervous system support – showing a significant cultural shift towards body-mind health.

Samphire Hayes - founder of The Holistic Pain Clinic

The research highlights a significant shift in public perception, with rising demand for more integrative, trauma-informed approaches to managing pain and mental wellbeing, with nearly two-thirds of respondents now defining “holistic healing” as treating the whole person – body, mind and emotions – not just masking symptoms.

Yet despite this shift in mindset, access and understanding remain barriers. More than a third (35%) of respondents questioned the scientific evidence for holistic therapies. One in five (20%) were unsure where to start, while 14% still felt the concept was “too alternative”, highlighting a disconnect between demand and mainstream provision.

“Pain is never just physical,” says Samphire Hayes, founder of The Holistic Pain Clinic and a former chronic pain sufferer. “For too long, we’ve separated the body from the mind when it comes to healing. My work is about bringing them back together using science-backed, nature-connected, and trauma-informed therapies to help people understand and address the root causes of their suffering.”

At her clinic, Samphire offers bespoke therapy packages that include elements such as somatic coaching, nutrition support, breathwork, movement therapy, and emotional resilience-building. Her work is grounded in neuroscience and delivered with compassion, drawing from both clinical training and lived experience.

In response to the findings, Samphire is launching “The Natural Reset – From Burnout to Balance,” a new campaign that includes free webinars, education resources, and guidance for those wanting to explore natural healing options.

By highlighting tools such as breathwork, nervous system education, trauma support, and gentle movement, the campaign hopes to encourage people to explore body-mind therapies as accessible alternatives or complementary to traditional medical routes, particularly for those living with chronic pain, anxiety, or stress-related conditions.