In a short video, the star encourages those in Northern Ireland who need support with any aspect of their wellbeing – whether that be physical or mental – to take that first step by visiting findhelpni.com

FindHelpNI.com is a free online platform which connects people with local community organisations and services, whilst providing tools and inspiring content to help manage their own wellbeing.

The website serves as a holistic support system for individuals facing a wide range of challenges, including abuse, addiction, bereavement, eating disorders, financial concerns, neurodiversity, parenting, and more.

At the heart of Find Help NI, is the vision of founders Cara Swanston and Pamela Kirkpatrick.

Pamela Kirkpatrick, an experienced therapist within the community and voluntary sector, together with Cara, witnessed the overwhelming demand for accessible mental health and wellbeing resources following the pandemic.

She said: "The pandemic highlighted the urgency for digital resources that can genuinely help people.

“Whilst Find Help NI does signpost and connect users with support charities and organisations in the community, it goes far beyond being a directory; it is a comprehensive self-help resource designed to empower individuals to take proactive steps toward wellbeing before their troubles become overwhelming.”

Findhelpni.com, which was founded by Cara Swanston (right) has also been welcomed by Professor Siobhán O'Neill, the Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland (left).

Cara, another experienced counsellor, realised through her work in the community that many clients were seeking the support of a counsellor, or a statutory service provider, because they didn't know where else to turn. When in many cases their needs might have been better met by getting community support.

She said: "Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge that they are not alone in their struggles and they certainly don’t have to face them alone.”

She added: “Having Liam Neeson support our campaign in encouraging people to get the help they need, or indeed in supporting loved ones to seek the help they need, has been phenomenal.

" Liam Neeson has always been very open about his own bereavement and we couldn’t think of a better person to remind people we all have struggles, but that we’re not alone.”

Findhelpni.com has also been welcomed by Professor Siobhán O'Neill, the Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland.

She commented: “It’s really important that people who need support with their mental health can find that support quickly and easily. Find Help NI is a great resource for people in Northern Ireland who are at any stages of their mental health journey, from early intervention to recovery.”

The platform also serves as a hub for professional counsellors, charities, and organisations dedicated to wellbeing, who can share and showcase their services, but also use Find Help NI’s directory and many resources to support their own service users.