Health minister Mike Nesbitt faces an "almost impossible" fight if he insists on trying to reshape Northern Ireland's NHS.

That is according to one of his predecessors, Jim Wells, who said that even modest proposals towards centralising services have met with a backlash that "has to be seen to be believed"

As such he wonders if any political party has the stomach for it.

He was speaking after Mr Nesbitt gave an interview in which he said: "I won't duck difficult decisions.

Jim Wells said the only area where centralising services has actually worked is cancer, where much of the treatment is now concentrated in Belfast City Hospital

"So if you're going to have to create areas of specialism, logically some places will not do things that they are currently doing, that has to be the way of it because we can't afford every hospital to do everything."

Mr Wells (formerly of the DUP, now TUV) was health minister during 2014 and 2015.

He told the News Letter that a succession of reports down the years – of which the much-vaunted Bengoa Report is only the latest - have come to "exactly the same conclusion: that we are spreading our services over too many units".

He said, for example the English county of Leicestershire has the same population as Northern Ireland, yet has only two acute hospitals.

Yorkshire has the same geographic size and it has five.

"We have 11," said Mr Wells.

"The fundamental issue Northern Ireland has faced for 40 years is that for our population and our size, we're trying to spread essential services over far, far too many sites, and the obvious conclusion is we should concentrate down to maybe five hospitals or six.

"And every MLA agrees with that. As long as it doesn't affect their local hospital. And that's the problem."

He has encountered "intense" campaigns to save services at Causeway (including a petition signed by some 35,000 people), Daisy Hill (including "probably the largest indoor meeting I was ever at in my life"), and Ballycastle, among others.

"When there was a proposal to close the hospital in Ballycastle – which is only 12 beds, it's only a small unit – then I got a petition signed by literally every human being in Moyle District Council area as far as I could see," he said.

"It correlated quite clearly with the number of people registered living in the area.

"I got letters from everybody from Orange lodges to Irish language schools saying: 'You cannot touch this'."

In short, centralising services entails "opposition on a different scale to anything else you'd see".

As to why the NHS can’t continue on its current path, Mr Wells gave an example.

"Daisy Hill requires 12 consultants to run a full-time A&E service. It’s got one-and-a-half. It cannot attract the staff it needs.

"Causeway, Enniskillen; they’re all struggling to attract the staff they need, because staff want to work in the areas of excellence.

"The only place we’ve succeeded in this has been cancer, where we’ve actually managed to concentrate the services primarily in Belfast City Hospital but more recently in the new unit in Altnagelvin.

"People were convinced if they want to get the best possible outcomes, the place to go is to travel well beyond your doorstep and go to a unit which is big enough to attract the best staff and have the best equipment.”

However, “that hasn’t been achieved anywhere else”.