Sporting bodies and politicians have called on the Department of Education to rethink its plan to cease funding the Schools Sports Programme, which delivers statutory curriculum physical education to 24,000 children in primary schools across Northern Ireland with the help of 22 Irish FA and Ulster GAA coaches working in partnership with 900 teachers.

Irish FA Foundation director James Thompson said: “This decision has been taken at a time when physical inactivity risks long term harm to the physical and mental health of children.

“One in five primary schools is unable to deliver the statutory curriculum for PE and the Education and Training Inspectorate has recommended the Schools Sports Programme as a best practice response to this societal challenge.

A quarter of children in Northern Ireland are overweight or obese

“Three quarters of primary schools are unable to provide the recommended two hours per week for PE. If this was the case for any other statutory subject there would be government support rather than a reduction in provision and we are asking our MLAs to take all possible action to protect this vital programme and, most importantly, the health, wellbeing and resilience of children in Northern Ireland.”

Ulster GAA director Eugene Young said: “We cannot allow children to have decreased access to the statutory curriculum for PE and call on our political representatives to support the campaign to retain the wide-ranging benefits of this programme.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt, who chairs Stormont’s All Party Group on Sport, commented: “The decision flies in the face of several pieces of evidence. Firstly, there is THE commitment in the last (draft) Programme for Government that ‘Our children and young people have the best start in life’. Then, there is the legal, or statutory, requirement for schools to offer younger children physical education. Thirdly, the decision flies in the face of the growing trend of obesity among young people.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden has said: “Parents and teachers are rightly concerned about this. The low level of physical activity in children and young people – made worse by the already inadequate provision of physical education in most of our schools – has been highlighted as a major health concern.

“Over a quarter of our children are classed as overweight or obese.

“Schemes like this help to protect their physical health and wellbeing, as well as contributing to good mental health.

“This will have knock on effects for children as they get older and in their adult lives. Being physically active at a young age helps to build strong bones and muscles, control weight, improve fitness and reduce anxiety.”

Alliance sports spokesperson David Honeyford said: “The Sports Programme is aimed at raising the confidence, resilience, self-esteem and motivation of pupils, and helped achieve that for many.