How do I fix my gummy smile? Dr. Janice Brown answers your FAQs

They say a smile can light up a room, but for some, it’s something to hide. A ‘gummy smile’ - where excessive gum tissue is visible when smiling - can make people feel self-conscious, leading them to avoid smiling altogether or cover their mouths when they laugh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr. Janice Brown, founder and Specialised Medical Injector at Dr. Janice Brown Aesthetics & Skin, sees this all too often in her clinic.

“So many of my patients tell me they actively avoid smiling in photos or train themselves to smile in a way that hides their gums. It’s heartbreaking to hear because smiling should be effortless, not something you have to think about or feel embarrassed by. The good news is that there are solutions, and they don’t always involve surgery. The right treatment depends on the cause, but a gummy smile can absolutely be softened to create a more balanced, natural look.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What causes a gummy smile?

Dr. Janice Brown, founder and Specialised Medical Injector at Dr Janice Brown Aesthetics & Skin

There are a few reasons why someone might have excessive gum show when they smile. One common cause is tooth shape - worn-down teeth can appear shorter, making the gums more prominent. Over time, as the teeth wear, the gum tissue can also elongate, adding to the effect.

Another factor is excessive lip elevation. Some people have hyperactive upper lip muscles, which pull the lip too far upwards when they smile, revealing more gum than usual. In other cases, the issue lies with gingival hypertrophy - an overgrowth of gum tissue, either due to genetics, how the teeth erupted, or even as a side effect of certain medications.

What are the treatment options?

The best treatment depends on the underlying cause. If the problem is tooth shape, a restorative dentist can adjust the proportions of the teeth to create a more balanced smile. If there’s excessive gum tissue, a periodontist can perform a crown-lengthening procedure, a minor surgical treatment to reshape the gums. In cases where medication has caused gum overgrowth, working with a GP or medical team to adjust prescriptions may help.

For those with excessive lip elevation, botox is a highly effective, minimally invasive option. A small amount of botulinum toxin is injected into the elevator muscles of the upper lip, preventing them from lifting too high. The treatment takes around 10 minutes and lasts between three to five months, making it a great option for people who want a subtle but noticeable improvement without the commitment of surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad