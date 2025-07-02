How do I fix my gummy smile? Dr. Janice Brown answers your FAQs
Dr. Janice Brown, founder and Specialised Medical Injector at Dr. Janice Brown Aesthetics & Skin, sees this all too often in her clinic.
“So many of my patients tell me they actively avoid smiling in photos or train themselves to smile in a way that hides their gums. It’s heartbreaking to hear because smiling should be effortless, not something you have to think about or feel embarrassed by. The good news is that there are solutions, and they don’t always involve surgery. The right treatment depends on the cause, but a gummy smile can absolutely be softened to create a more balanced, natural look.”
What causes a gummy smile?
There are a few reasons why someone might have excessive gum show when they smile. One common cause is tooth shape - worn-down teeth can appear shorter, making the gums more prominent. Over time, as the teeth wear, the gum tissue can also elongate, adding to the effect.
Another factor is excessive lip elevation. Some people have hyperactive upper lip muscles, which pull the lip too far upwards when they smile, revealing more gum than usual. In other cases, the issue lies with gingival hypertrophy - an overgrowth of gum tissue, either due to genetics, how the teeth erupted, or even as a side effect of certain medications.
What are the treatment options?
The best treatment depends on the underlying cause. If the problem is tooth shape, a restorative dentist can adjust the proportions of the teeth to create a more balanced smile. If there’s excessive gum tissue, a periodontist can perform a crown-lengthening procedure, a minor surgical treatment to reshape the gums. In cases where medication has caused gum overgrowth, working with a GP or medical team to adjust prescriptions may help.
For those with excessive lip elevation, botox is a highly effective, minimally invasive option. A small amount of botulinum toxin is injected into the elevator muscles of the upper lip, preventing them from lifting too high. The treatment takes around 10 minutes and lasts between three to five months, making it a great option for people who want a subtle but noticeable improvement without the commitment of surgery.
A gummy smile isn’t something you have to live with, and treatments can make a huge difference to both appearance and confidence. If it’s something that’s been holding you back, a consultation with an expert can help determine the best way forward.