How much do nurses get paid in Northern Ireland?
Northern Ireland nurses have voted “overwhelmingly” to go on strike, over “pay levels and patient safety concerns”.
But how much do they actually earn?
According to the Royal College of Nursing website the pay scales available are amended with ‘Agenda for Change latest information - Please note that there is currently no award due to the lack of a functioning executive. The RCN continues to campaign for fair pay for nursing staff’.
The document in its current form says: ‘As part of a national framework of Terms & Conditions (known as ‘Agenda of Change’), the majority of HSC posts are ‘banded’ depending on the tasks required and level of responsibility across a number of core and specific dimensions.
The table below details the pay ranges for each Band of post.
You should note that this table reflects basic pay – staff will receive a range of enhancements for working at evenings/nights, early mornings, weekends or on public holidays. These enhancements vary but can range from ‘time and a third’ up to ‘double time’ for work done during these unsocial hours.’
The scales offer:
Band 1 – £18,546
Band 2 – £18,546 – top £19,918 (after 2 years)
Band 3 – £20,330 – £21,777 (after 2 years)
Band 4 – £22,549 – £24,882 (after 3 years)
Band 5 – £25,655 – £31,534 (after around 4 years)
Band 6 – £32,306 – £32,097 (after 5 years)
Band 7 – £40,057 – £45,839 (after 5 years)
Band 8a – £47,126 – £53,219 (after 5 years)
Band 8b – £54,764 – £63,862 (after 5 years)
Band 8c – £65,664 – £75,874 ( after 5 years)
Band 8d – £78,192 – £90,387 (after 5 years)
Band 9 – £93,735 – £108,075 (after 5 years)
These pay scales are less than their equivalent in other parts of the UK, according to the RCN. Check out the pay scales here