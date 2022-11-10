But how much do they actually earn?

According to the Royal College of Nursing website the pay scales available are amended with ‘Agenda for Change latest information - Please note that there is currently no award due to the lack of a functioning executive. The RCN continues to campaign for fair pay for nursing staff’.

The document in its current form says: ‘As part of a national framework of Terms & Conditions (known as ‘Agenda of Change’), the majority of HSC posts are ‘banded’ depending on the tasks required and level of responsibility across a number of core and specific dimensions.

The table below details the pay ranges for each Band of post.

You should note that this table reflects basic pay – staff will receive a range of enhancements for working at evenings/nights, early mornings, weekends or on public holidays. These enhancements vary but can range from ‘time and a third’ up to ‘double time’ for work done during these unsocial hours.’

The scales offer:

Band 1 – £18,546

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurses throughout the UK have voted for the first time ever to take part in national strike action in a dispute with employers over pay and working conditions

Band 2 – £18,546 – top £19,918 (after 2 years)

Band 3 – £20,330 – £21,777 (after 2 years)

Band 4 – £22,549 – £24,882 (after 3 years)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Band 5 – £25,655 – £31,534 (after around 4 years)

Nurses pay scales

Band 6 – £32,306 – £32,097 (after 5 years)

Band 7 – £40,057 – £45,839 (after 5 years)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Band 8a – £47,126 – £53,219 (after 5 years)

Band 8b – £54,764 – £63,862 (after 5 years)

Band 8c – £65,664 – £75,874 ( after 5 years)

Band 8d – £78,192 – £90,387 (after 5 years)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Band 9 – £93,735 – £108,075 (after 5 years)