News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
56 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

How NI hearing aid dispenser saved the day for Senator George Mitchell

Paul O’Hara’s quick intervention allowed Senator to participate in GFA @ 25 celebrations

By Joanne Savage
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST- 2 min read

Hidden Hearing dispenser Paul O’Hara, based in Belfast, has told of how an unexpected phone call led to a chance meeting with a world-renowned political leader.

Paul was spending a Saturday night at home when he received an unexpected call from a Professor at Queens University Belfast who received Paul’s details from an ENT consultant at Hillsborough Private Clinic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

American Senator George Mitchell - the man who chaired the talks that led to peace in Northern Ireland - had just touched down in Belfast to participate in the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Senator George Mitchell addresses the GFA @ 25 Conference at Queen's University BelfastSenator George Mitchell addresses the GFA @ 25 Conference at Queen's University Belfast
Senator George Mitchell addresses the GFA @ 25 Conference at Queen's University Belfast
Most Popular

Senator Mitchell suffers from severe hearing loss and the airline he was flying with lost his luggage which contained his hearing aids.

With a busy schedule, including meetings with various high profile former political figures such as Tony Blair, Bill Clinton and Bertie Ahern, the visit was going to prove very difficult for Senator Mitchell without his hearing aids.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former chair of negotiations was also scheduled to deliver a keynote address at Stormont and attend a film screening as the guest of honour and really needed hearing aids if his stay was to be successful.

Paul O’Hara, who has been a hearing aid dispenser with Hidden Hearing since August 2017, was happy to oblige Senator Mitchell and met with him after discussing this with the Senator’s wife, Heather.

Hidden Hearing aid dispenser Paul O'Hara was delighted to come to the rescue of Senator George Mitchell ahead of the GFA celebrations at QUBHidden Hearing aid dispenser Paul O'Hara was delighted to come to the rescue of Senator George Mitchell ahead of the GFA celebrations at QUB
Hidden Hearing aid dispenser Paul O'Hara was delighted to come to the rescue of Senator George Mitchell ahead of the GFA celebrations at QUB

Paul conducted a full audiometric hearing test on Senator Mitchell to establish his levels of hearing loss and recommended the hearing aids that would work best for him during his brief trip to Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul was only too happy to assist the veteran politician and said: “It was an honour for me to be honest, he was a driving force behind peace in this country and it meant I could enjoy my childhood, and my children can enjoy theirs without seeing all the bad things we saw during the troubles.”

Senator Mitchell told Paul that without his hearing aids he simply cannot hear and had considered cancelling all his engagements as he would not have been able to decipher the conversations going on around him.

He was fitted with state-of-the-art, rechargeable digital hearing devices.

With his hearing restored, Mitchell was then fully able to attend all his engagements and went on to deliver a powerful address at Stormont.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said the Good Friday Agreement gave ‘the possibility of hope. This is an agreement for peace for the future, not just for here but for everywhere. We need people who believe, who know that the possibility exists within the impossible – don’t let it slip away.’

Related topics:George MitchellBelfastProfessor