By now, we’ve all heard about the cost-of-living crisis, and many of us are already feeling the pinch.

To make things worse, it looks like it's going to continue for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choices between “heating and eating” and keeping on top of all the household bills and all the other things we have to pay for show no signs of letting up.

The stress caused by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is leading to negative mental health outcomes for many across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Here are some things you can do to make daily life easier

And it’s starting to have severe effects on our mental health.

The first thing is to try not to bottle up your feelings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can help take the heat out of things by chatting with someone you trust, like a family member or best friend.

They probably have similar feelings, and it’s true to say that “a problem shared is a problem halved.”

It’s the not knowing that really increases our stress and anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only about how we’re going to pay the bills next week, but through to next year.

The stress and anxiety can quickly lead to uncontrolled low moods and, for some of us, more severe depression and panic attacks.

If you’re starting to feel these symptoms, the first call should be your GP, and sooner rather than later.

Getting some control over your finances will help a lot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the main things that can add to our stress and anxiety is that pile of bills in the corner of the room.

We know it won’t go away on its own, but we can sometimes be too frightened even to open the envelope.

Make sure that you’re getting any benefits you’re entitled to.

There may be help that you don’t even know about, so a calling on Advice NI is a good first step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your local council will be able to help advise you too, and make sure to look at the government’s ‘Help for households' information.

Your local council may also be able to help with emergency grants or loans.

These are much more affordable and sensitively managed than your existing debts.

Getting a realistic idea about your income and outgoings can also help to get a perspective on your finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try writing everything down to get a true picture of where you are with things.

This will also be really useful when you’re talking with Citizens Advice or Advice NI.

You could also try using a budgeting app to help get a better idea of your finances. There are lots of these available from your app provider. Just search for 'budgeting apps'.

Housing, food and energy costs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re all seeing the cost of food rising, and the people experiencing this more than others are those of us on lower incomes.

Together with the cost of housing and energy, those of us who spend most of our time at home such as older people, retired people, pensioners and people who look after children or have caring responsibilities, are being affected more than others.

People who live in the countryside tend to suffer more from higher prices and increased fuel prices, where getting around by car is vital.

If you live in a rural area, have a think about sharing a ride with a neighbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This connection on your commute will be valuable company as well.

Many people are already aware of food banks.

There are also similar kinds of support in our communities that run school uniform banks and toy libraries, where second-hand items are available for people who need them. Your local library is also an excellent place to look for community resources; many also offer activities for families.

If you are having problems with housing or homelessness, you can contact the Simon Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owing money

Many of us have debts that are a result of the recent pandemic, and they’re continuing to grow as interest rises take effect.

There’s also the constant worry that we might lose our jobs as the recession bites.

Many of us have been relying on credit cards, loans and overdrafts for our day-to-day expenses, and the way things are right now, this problem isn’t going away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, it’s reassuring to know that most banks, credit card companies and respectable lenders are very approachable.

They would rather know about your financial problems and help make repayment arrangements rather than allow your debts to grow out of hand.

Most local councils will also have arrangements to help with council tax payments.

Here in Northern Ireland, you can check if you are eligible for support with your rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t forget about your own health

When it’s a choice between eating or heating, our health could suffer too.

Many of us sometimes use drugs to block out “difficult” feelings such as sadness, fear, or shame.

No one wants to feel bad; for some people, drugs and alcohol offer temporary relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, they don’t stop the feelings from returning and could make things worse or even create other problems, including damage to mental and physical health, relationships, work, or study.

If you think you may be using drugs or alcohol to cope with difficult feelings, it could help to be aware of it but not beat yourself up about it.

Being understanding and kind to yourself is just as important as anything else and is also good for your mental health.

Your next possible step would be to talk with someone you trust or one of the charities that offer confidential, free information and advice, including how to reduce the harmfulness of using drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could also look for other ways of coping with painful feelings, such as getting help with the situation causing them, if possible, and finding a trusted person to talk with.

This could be a friend or relative, a colleague, a person working for a charity helpline, your GP, or a counsellor.

Many charities offer free or low-cost therapy.

Some people find it helpful to go to “anonymous” meetings, such as Narcotics Anonymous, to share with others who have or had similar experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eating on a budget

This is easy to say but not always easy to do.

Getting motivated and inspired to cook and eat healthily on a budget can be hard, especially when you're feeling mentally low.

The Association of UK Dieticians have some great ideas to help with cooking at home on a budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most supermarkets also have ideas and inspiration for cooking on a budget, as does the BBC 'Budget recipes and advice'.

If you are having problems buying those food essentials, then the Trussell Trust are here to help. They can help you find your local foodbank.

Getting a good night’s sleep

This is a tough one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all the worries that we might have, our sleep tends to be affected.

Stress, anxiety, and general worry all make this a challenge.

Lack of a good sleep will also make everything feel much worse.

But there are things you can do to help get a good night’s sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These tips actually do work, so don’t give up and try them out:

-Going to bed and getting up at the same time each day creates a routine, and your body clock will thank you for it too.

-However tempting, try to avoid afternoon naps. They feel good at the time, but they won’t help you get a proper night’s sleep.

-Keeping the bedroom curtains open during the day and closed at night will also help your body clock know what’s going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Mobile devices are the enemy of a good night’s sleep. Hard as it may sound, hit the off button, and don’t keep your phone by the side of your bed.

Offering help to others

While millions of us are finding things really hard, others are just about managing to keep their heads above water. If this applies to you, then you have some great skills and experience that you could share with others.

If you’re confident managing your finances, you’ve probably learned some lessons along the way. Passing these lessons on to others is a great way to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering is also a really practical way to help others. Think about contacting your local food bank to see if they need help. You could also see if you’re able to donate food to them. The Trussell Trust operates the largest network of food banks, and your local council will also have a list of those in your area.

You could pass on your unused clothes to a local charity. Many of them will come and collect your donations, so it’s pretty easy. Such acts of kindness can make everyone feel better.

Loneliness and the stigma of poverty

Getting out and about for some social activity is one of the first things to suffer when we’re stressed and anxious. We can also feel bad about ourselves when we don’t have any money to go out. The stigma around this can also stop us from looking for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week (May 15-21, 2023) is loneliness.

A great deal of online content is filled with stories of people coping with being lonely and making connections.

Remember that there is absolutely no shame in finding and getting help. There are millions of people across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK who are in exactly the same boat.