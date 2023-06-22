Viv Groskop has written a book outlining her best advice on how to feel good about your body at the time of year when many women (and men) are embarking on frantic crash diets so that they can drop stones to be beach ready.

Groskop, a regular contributor to the Guardian as well as an author, has spent a lot of time considering this issue and has also interviewed experts.

Here is Viv’s summation of all the best advice on how to derobe and don your togs with pride replete with top insights from those in the know:

There are lots of ways that you can improve your body positvity ahead of donning your togs on the beach this summer. Changing your attitue and adopting a greater sense of pride in your physicality can make an enormous difference

Remind yourself how truly pointless fad diets are

The concept of the “beach body” is based on the ill-advised idea that you must suddenly embark on a very rapid and seasonally motivated plan of action that is alien to you.

“We need to get away from the boom or bust mentality that often comes with weight loss,” says nutritionist Emma Bardwell. “I see a lot of women embarking on faddy, restrictive diets and extended fasts, declaring they will ‘cut out sugar completely’ and ‘only eat after midday’. This is difficult and unsustainable.”

Rest is the cornerstone of confidence

Heed the motto of the yoga teacher Paula Hines, author of Rest + Calm: Gentle Yoga and Mindful Practices to Nurture and Restore Yourself: “Imagine how different the world would be if we were all well rested.” She says: “You can’t be confident if you’re tired and wired or burnt out. It might not be about taking a nap, but finding something that works for you – and is good for your nervous system – is essential.”

Park your insecurity when it comes to fitness

Exercising can seem daunting. When you are lacking in confidence in your body, you are less likely to exercise. And the less you move, the less confidence you have in your body.

Hines adds: “If you’re attending a class for the first time and you’re feeling nervous or insecure, then I’d suggest having a word with the teacher beforehand. I’m so used to people letting me know that they’re new or it’s their first yoga class and they’re feeling a bit anxious.” Admitting your vulnerability makes it less of a big deal.

Dress and shop for your body the way it is today

Chloé Dall’Olio, video director at the beauty company Trinny London and the host of the online series The Body Talks, says: “It’s all about highlighting the person who you are today. Yes, be inspired by other people. But it’s about what assets you have and celebrating them. The bigger and the smaller bits. The bits that have been shamed and the bits that have been praised.”

Do not dress apologetically

Wearing anything that doesn’t feel like you are “hiding” your body – lifts your mood.

Nickie Reynolds, the owner of Gold Dust Vintage, explains: “Dress in colours that make you feel good about yourself. This will instantly boost your confidence. If you’re not sure what these are, just start with the colours you love. And experiment. You can begin with introducing ‘pops’ of colour.” Ignore clothes sizes, especially if you’re shopping vintage. “Get to know your measurements and the styles and cuts of clothes that you enjoy wearing.”

If you do want changes, make them small and easy

If change of some kind really is your goal, aim for small, consistent habits that you can easily stick to. Seek out sensible health advice that resonates with you as an individual – we are not all the same and we do not all want to look the same, despite the way the media judges and shames women who don’t match a ridiculous Hollywood ideal intrinsic to body fascism. We are not all motivated by the same aims and that is completely acceptable.

Dress for your character not your physical shape

Marleen Beevers is a fashion psychologist and the author of the forthcoming Satisfashion, a book about using your attitude towards style to cement the idea that you are “enough”.

Our style should be about expressing what we think of ourselves, she says. “Who are you? And what do you want in life? Focus on your personality strengths. Challenge your negative thoughts with positive affirmations. Limit your exposures to negative triggers and social media campaigns.”

Buy amazing exercise clothes

If an outfit will make you move your body, then buy it with reckless abandon. Take a look at the meticulously coordinated gym wardrobe of musical theatre goddess Marisha Wallace (currently appearing as Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls) who mostly wears Sofina Active. Hines recommends jumpsuits from Thought, and stretchy jersey trousers and vests from Asquith and Sweaty Betty: “Sometimes just wearing something comfortable can make you feel relaxed.”

It’s OK not to be “body positive” all the time

No one loves themselves constantly. So it’s OK to feel unconfident occasionally. Just not all the time. Hines says: “We all have negative body days. I’m not sure I believe anyone who says they never do. But one thing I suggest is to focus on what your body does for you – whether it’s getting you through the day or achieving a personal best at the gym.”

Hines concludes: “When I started focusing on what my body could do, it shifted my mindset over to a place of gratitude, away from constant negative self-talk. Our bodies really are miraculous, and you only get one, so you may as well enjoy it.”

