Researchers have found that volunteering can give you a positive attitude, increased social interaction and physical activity — all things that make a healthier person in the long run.

Volunteering is a great way to increase your social interaction and broaden your support network by making new friends. It also exposes you to people with common interests, and gives you a stronger sense of community with others. In turn, this lowers your risk of depression, anxiety and loneliness and gives you a mental health boost – helping others makes us feel happier ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studies also indicate that your body releases endorphins during positive social contact, which is a similar physiological response to a workout. Many volunteering activities will also see you on your feet and moving around more and we all know increased exercise works toward improved health.

Dace Delaney, Self Help Africa Northern Ireland Volunteer, is pictured with Elaine Gillespie, manager of Self Help Africa Northern Ireland on Cregagh Road, East Belfast

Self Help Africa Northern Ireland is celebrating its volunteers in its shops across the province and the News Letter spoke with inspirational ladies who volunteer with the development charity which is currently implementing development projects in 17 countries across the globe.

Brid Coady Weekes has been volunteering in the Self Help Africa Northern Ireland bookshop on Botanic Avenue for more than 20 years.

Married for 50 years to Tony, the south Belfast grandmother retired from what she describes as a ‘slightly quirky post’ in Marks & Spencer at Forestside 18 years ago. When her son Mark, who lives in Kent with his wife and two sons, started school, Brid found herself working in vegetarian cafes in York while her husband lectured in economics and with time to spare she began volunteering. Firstly at a drop-in centre for homeless people and then at a charity shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brid said: “When I settled in Belfast in 2000, I found the Self Help Africa Northern Ireland bookshop, which was then War On Want, was just around the corner from our house so I applied to help. And I’ve been here ever since!”, said Brid who added that she enjoys all aspects of volunteering.

Brid Coady Weekes, Self Help Africa Northern Ireland Volunteer, is pictured with Rosana Trainor, manager of Self Help Africa Northern Ireland on Botanic Avenue, South Belfast

“Apart from the feel-good factor from making a small contribution to people with so little, I enjoy comradeship especially. And meeting our many individual customers. And of course the books. I love to chat with the customers about the books they choose. There are many regulars who enjoy this approach but I do it without thinking if it’s a book or author I particularly like. My current co-volunteer tells them that they must have a “review” of their purchases before I ring in the prices. I just hope my enthusiasm carries

over!”

Admitting to starting to feel her age, Brid adds: “It is important to me to keep going and having a regular weekly slot at ‘The Shop” as we call it, is really helpful.

“I definitely recommend volunteering to anybody with spare time. If you are not especially outgoing, there are jobs behind the scenes in many places. For example, Self-Help Africa Northern Ireland has several clothing and bric-a-brac stores where sorting, pricing and merchandising the donations is equally as important as meeting customers.”

Dace Delaney, Self Help Africa Northern Ireland Volunteer, with Elaine Gillespie, Manager of Self Help Africa Northern Ireland on at the Cregagh Road shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To anybody who is hesitating about volunteering Brid would say: “Find a project, cause or activity that appeals to you and go along. Volunteers are needed in so many

cases that you will almost certainly be welcomed with open arms.”

East Belfast woman Elaine Gillespie has been managing the Self Help Africa Northern Ireland shop on Belfast’s Cregagh Road for 17 years.

Prior to taking up the role, Elaine was a stay-at-home mum but had previously worked in retail from the age of 14, so she had a good idea of what the role entailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine said: “The shop location and hours suited me plus War On Want, as Self Help Africa Northern Ireland was known then, was such a well loved local charity that it was an easy decision for me to take the job!”

Speaking about the role of volunteers in the Cregagh Road shop, Elaine said: “Volunteers support me in the day-to-day running of the shop and enable me to do my job better and raise money for the charity. Volunteers bring an extra dimension to the shop and each one brings something unique to their shift.

“A volunteer can sort donations, merchandise goods and serve customers both by advising them and serving at the till.”

For anyone considering volunteering, Elaine said: “Volunteering builds confidence, expands your social circle, makes you part of your community and can show you what you’re capable of. Volunteers are a great addition to the shop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dace Delaney volunteers in Self Help Africa Northern Ireland’s Cregagh Road shop and outside of this is self-employed in the healthcare sector.

Dace said: “I started volunteering at Self Help Africa Northern Ireland’s Cregagh Road shop in 2015 when it had been suggested to me that volunteering in a charity shop was a great way to meet people in the community.

“The shop is local to me, I liked the shop’s atmosphere and Elaine made me feel very welcome.”

Asked about what she enjoys about volunteering with the charity, Dace said: “Volunteering provides a structure to my week and is completely different from my everyday life. I look forward to my shift and I meet new people. I feel I bring an extra pair of hands to help out and I have experience of working with the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I’d happily recommend volunteering to others. It has to be something you want to do and you’ll know when the time is right for you. Approach it with an open mind and you’ll get more out of it.”

Self Help Africa raises hundreds of thousands of pounds each year through its shops’ network to support its efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty.

If you would like to donate any unwanted items to the charity, you will find Self Help Africa Northern Ireland shops in Ballynahinch, Bangor, Belfast, Dunmurry, Holywood and Lisburn.