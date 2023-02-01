It is important that we are aware of the impact of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and the steps we can all take to reduce the risk it poses to us. The Public Health Agency (PHA) is therefore reminding everyone to help keep antibiotics working for bacterial infections by only using them when prescribed by a healthcare professional and making sure to finish taking the full course of antibiotics.

Dr Judith Ewing, consultant at the PHA, said: “This winter we have seen an increase in bacterial infections, in particular scarlet fever, which is caused by Group A streptococcus bacteria. Group A strep infections are usually mild, but as they are bacterial infections they may require an antibiotic. It is vital to only take antibiotics when recommended; to take them as directed and to complete the course.

“If you suspect you or your child has scarlet fever it’s important to contact your GP who will assess and advise you of the appropriate treatment. With scarlet fever early treatment with antibiotics is important to reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia or a bloodstream infection, but always follow your GP and pharmacist’s instructions on how to use them.”

Over-use of antibiotics can lead to antimicrobial resistance which is extremely dangerous for our health

When antibiotics are not used correctly the bacteria they are designed to treat can become resistant, this is known as antimicrobial resistance (AMR). AMR is one of the biggest threats to human health. AMR occurs when microbes (bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites) change over time and no longer respond to medicines making infections harder to treat. The more we use antimicrobial medicines - including antibiotics such as penicillin - the less effective they become.

Dr Ewing continued; “Antibiotics are important medicines used to treat infections caused by bacteria, but the overuse of antibiotics in recent years means they're becoming less effective and has led to the emergence of resistant infections, sometimes referred to as "superbugs". Infections caused by resistant bacteria can be very difficult to treat and can be serious. In recent years, few new antibiotics have been discovered. We need to protect the antibiotics we have to ensure they continue to work now and in the future.”

Antibiotic resistance is a threat to you and your family’s health. But you can help by taking some simple steps:

Only take antibiotics when they are prescribed by your doctor.

If your doctor prescribes an antibiotic make sure you take it according to the instructions.

Make sure you complete the course and don’t just stop because you’re feeling better.

It’s also extremely important that you never share antibiotics with anyone else or use leftover antibiotics.

Dr Ewing, concluded: “Research has shown that in 2019 there over a million deaths caused by infections with resistant bacteria globally; and it is estimated that this figure could rise to 10 million deaths per year by 2050 if current trends continue. If each of us follows the simple steps above we can all keep antibiotics working for the future.”