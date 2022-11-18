As the nights start drawing in, chances are it's more than just your body clock that's being thrown off-kilter. Tight skin, rough knuckles, chapped lips? Say hello to winter, about to wreak havoc from head-to-toe.

Caring for skin during winter takes just a little extra time and effort because the conditions are rather extreme for our complexions.

Skin gets exposed to the elements: cold air whipping wind sun reflecting off snow. Low humidity is common in colder climates stealing moisture from skin every second of every day. And indoors it's blasted with dry heat.

Moisturising seems to be the key to great winter skin, but don't but away the sunscreen either as UV rays are still in the atmosphere

It's no wonder our skin often ends up dry flaky and itchy. And once dryness starts skin can more easily crack and bleed.

These tips will help you prevent that uncomfortable unsightly result and keep your skin healthy and happy through the winter months.

Keep the moisture you have

The natural oils your skin produces also help protect it and keep it healthy. It's a good idea to avoid long baths and showers and you shouldn't wash your body too frequently either. When you do use warm not hot water. After bathing or showering pat dry and moisturise your damp skin.

Add moisture to your home

To counter the drying effects of indoor heat the Mayo Clinic online suggests running a humidifier. You can use a portable or tabletop model or one that integrates with your existing heating system. Moisture in the air will be absorbed by your skin.

Add moisture from the inside out

Increasing your water intake will help hydrate your skin. Being aware of potentially irritating ingredients in products is important too, such as retinoids, exfoliating acids and vitamin C.

Don't forget sunscreen

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean the sun isn't affecting your skin. The sun reflecting off snow means UV rays are hitting you from additional angles.

Moisturise your skin thoroughly

Switch to an oil-based moisturiser in the winter; your skin will appreciate it. Consider overnight deep moisturiser treatments which can help particularly dry areas like hands, feet elbows, knees and lips. Cover with cotton gloves and socks to hold the moisture in all night long.

Switch your cleanser

It's a good idea to trade in your current body wash for a more moisturising, hydrating cleanser in winter, particularly if your usual choice contains drying ingredients like glycolic or salicylic acid. Tone and moisturise within 30 seconds of finishing cleansing to avoid further dehydration.

Gentle cleansing is a must: you need your skin barrier to be as healthy as possible so that it can retain vital moisture. If your skin feels tight after washing it is likely that the cleanser you are using has disrupted your skin barrier. Skin should feel calm and hydrated after washing, so if you are reaching immediately for your moisturiser you may want to consider a gentler cleanser.