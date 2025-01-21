Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jessica Firth, 25, from Newcastle, has been sharing her weight loss journey on social media 📱

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Firth, 25, has been sharing how she lost over four stone in five months.

The mum from Newcastle started changing her lifestyle in a bid to lose weight for her daughter.

She now shares her journey on social media to inspire others.

Jessica Firth, from Newcastle, embarked on a life-changing journey when she decided to lose weight for her daughter. Over five months, Jessica shed over four stone and now uses her experience to inspire others on social media.

The 25-year-old shared: "I started my weight loss journey after a challenging period in my life. My confidence was low, and I felt exhausted from managing daily life as a single mum. I wanted to be able to do more for myself and my daughter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica began with small, manageable lifestyle changes, first focusing on diet and activity. She explained: “At first, I set a step goal of 10-12k steps a day, paired with a couple of weekly runs. I adjusted my diet too, cutting down on sugary drinks, takeaways, and processed foods, while keeping track of calories."

Over time, she found herself walking daily planning her walks around her daughter’s nap and building up an everyday routine that became her way to de-stress. This commitment, paired with moderate calorie counting, proved sustainable and allowed her to enjoy the foods she loved without feeling deprived, with Jessica emphasising the importance of a balanced approach.

Jessica continued: "In the past, I'd tried crash diets that worked briefly but weren’t sustainable. This time, I didn’t restrict myself to the point of burnout. If I had an off day, I didn’t stress over it. I aimed for consistency, not perfection."

Jessica Firth, 25, from Newcastle, embarked on a life-changing journey when she decided to lose weight for her daughter. | Jessica Firth/Cover Images

Her journey hasn’t been without challenges, as she had relied on comfort habits like binge eating or hiding away. Now she focuses on healthier outlets, whether that’s talking to friends, going out for a run or simply getting outside with music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It isn’t always easy, but stepping out the door is often the hardest part,” Jessica shared, explaining that she hadn’t followed a strict meal plan but did keep a calorie deficit and focused on protein to stay full.

Throughout her journey, Jessica’s daughter has been her biggest motivation. "As I got fitter, I could do so much more with her – trips to the park, swimming, and just being active together. Being a positive role model for her kept me going."

Reflecting on her progress, Jessica’s mindset about her body has evolved. "For me, it’s not just about the weight loss. I’m proud of the distances I’ve run, the weights I can lift, and the confidence I’ve built. I embrace the imperfections, from stretch marks to loose skin – they tell my story."

She also sought out guidance from an online coach called Josh, who she described as “invaluable” and helped her “reach goals I didn’t think possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back, Jessica is thrilled with the impact her lifestyle change has had. "I feel stronger and healthier. Everyday tasks – climbing stairs, running after my daughter, or standing up with ease – are no longer a struggle. This journey has been the best decision I’ve made for myself, and I can’t recommend focusing on self-care enough."

Jessica Firth, 25, has lost four stone in five months and shares her journey on social media. | Jessica Firth/Cover Images

Throughout her journey, Jessica has found a passion for supporting others on similar paths, she added: "Consistency is key, but so is kindness to yourself. My advice is to research, focus on your own journey, and don’t compare. Building a healthier life is about creating habits that empower you, and the benefits go way beyond weight loss."

Jessica shares her weight loss journey and motivational posts on her TikTok, @jessfirth8, and Instagram, @jessfirth_fitness.