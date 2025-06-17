Understanding why the hot weather impacts arthritis and how to manage it can make a world of difference.

For many, summer conjures images of sunshine, holidays, and long, warm evenings. But for those living with arthritis, rising temperatures can bring a less pleasant reality: painful flare-ups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While cold weather is commonly associated with joint stiffness and discomfort, heat and humidity can be equally problematic – often leading to swelling, fatigue and increased pain.

We spoke with Matt Daly, a member of the Musculoskeletal Association of Chartered Physiotherapists and faculty member of Society of Musculoskeletal Medicine, who shed light on the science behind heat-related flare-ups and has offered some practical tips to help manage symptoms to help you make the most of the glorious summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What factors may exacerbate arthritis symptoms in the summer?

“It depends on the type of arthritis,” says Daly. “For some people with the autoimmune condition of rheumatoid arthritis, they can become quite sensitive with increased temperatures, which is more to do with how their immune system is responding to the inflammation.

“For those who have osteoarthritis, there is a suggestion that weather changes, like humidity or barometric pressure, increases the stiffness in people’s hands. Some studies also tell us that increases in barometric pressure and humidity in hip arthritis, for example, made people feel more pain regardless of the severity of their arthritis. However, other studies have not shown a link, so the evidence isn’t clear yet about the relationship with weather and arthritis.”

There is also some research that suggests that dehydration may impact synovial fluid production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The theoretical link with hydration is that when we are hydrated, systemically, it filters into all our body systems,” says the East-Sussex based physiotherapist. “So, if you’re well hydrated, your kidneys work very well and your skin absorbs some of that, and then at a joint level, the theory is that it helps support and hydrate the synovial fluid.

“It may be that being dehydrated affects the synovial fluid which can makes joints feel stiff or sensitive. But the actual evidence is hard to prove at a joint level. We just know that when you’re hydrated, your whole system works better.”

Daly adds: “Some people also find that an increase in heat affects their nervous system so that they feel more pain where others would feel that in the cold.”

However, he emphasises that it ultimately comes down to individual factors and people’s comfort in various weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are someone that struggles with arthritis flare-ups in the heat, here are some tips on how to manage it…

Have a period of relative rest

“The advice with pain and stiffness that’s particularly bad is to have a period of relative rest,” recommends Daly. “Relative rest often means cutting down on activities that provoke the pain. In the heat, people are often less inclined to move around, so a period of rest for a few days is very sensible for some people.”

Try anti-inflammatories

“People can turn to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) like ibuprofen or naproxen,” suggests Daly. “For people who might struggle with that, such as asthmatics or people who’ve got tummy problems, they can use a topical anti-inflammatory where you put a cream or a gel on and you let that dry in.”

Put the affected area in cool water

“For some, putting their hands or whole body in cool water can have a positive effect,” highlights Daly.

Keep in the shade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staying out of the sun is generally good advice, because you can increase heat, fatigue and dehydration from being in the directly in the sun,” says Daly.

Wear lighter and cooler clothing

“If some people have clothing made from cotton or cooler materials that can help keep your whole body cool,” notes Daly.

Stay hydrated

“Sipping cool water throughout the day is very sensible,” says Daly. “What we don’t want to see is people taking gallons and gallons of water, which just flushes out their system and can get rid of important electrolytes.”

Listen to your body